Helena housing trust fund sees zero applications in opening period

The city of Helena received no applications to use its more than $2 million pot of affordable housing development funds by the city's Nov. 17 deadline.

The Helena City Commission established the fund in November 2020 to spur on development of affordable housing projects within the city and has since transferred about $2.1 million into it.

A seven-person, volunteer citizen advisory board was also formed to make recommendations on administering the funds, including review of any applications.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins asked the city's Housing Coordinator Kara Snyder during the commission's Nov. 21 meeting if the application process itself may be to blame.

Snyder said while the city requires a fair amount of legwork from applicants, it is likely that those interested would have already gathered the material since they will probably be seeking other sources of funding such as housing tax credits that have similar requirements.

"My sense is that that isn't the barrier," she said "It's more that there's just not a project at a point right now where they could utilize this."

Some interested parties did inquire informally, but Snyder said they were obviously not qualified.

The city plans to open a new application period in the spring, tentatively March. Snyder said considering the disappointing result of this fall's application period, she hopes to add an application workshop open to anyone.

City Commissioner Emily Dean said she "love(s) the idea of a spring application workshop. I expect that would likely be helpful to folks."

Dean also asked Snyder about the potential for overlap between this fund and the city's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds as some projects may apply for both.

"This is, I think, one of the barriers to applying to this fund. Certainly the level of match that we require and being able to utilize some of those one-time (ARPA) funds for people maybe to lean on later as a match could be super beneficial," Snyder said.

Applicants must provide a 5-to-1 match of funds. Applicants planning a shelter or other temporary housing project will be required to provide a 3-to-1 match.

"Everyone wants a grant, not a loan and everyone wants a much smaller match ratio, but in making this money go as far as it can, this is what we settled on," Snyder said.