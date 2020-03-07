Helena hosts Montana Bar's first-ever mock trial championship

High school students from around the state gathered in Helena this weekend to participate in the State Bar of Montana's first-ever mock trial championship.
The Montana High School Mock Trial Competition brought 12 teams to compete at the state Capitol building. Helena attorney David Morine said he would have called the first year a success if only six teams had signed up, and his expectations were doubled.
Teams from Helena, Billings, Kalispell and Big Sky all signed up to participate in the competition. The champion will earn a chance to compete in the National High School Mock Trial Championship held in Evansville, Indiana in May.
The first day of competition was Friday with the final rounds scheduled for Saturday.
Morine has spent the past several years coaching Helena students on their mock trial skills. Each year he took students across state lines to compete in the Idaho state mock trial competition. Morine and a few other attorneys pitched the idea of having their own championship to the State Bar of Montana. Morine said the Bar agreed and the mock trial competition was born.
Morine credited his Idaho counterparts for helping with the Montana competition. Additionally, 35 judges and attorneys from across Montana have signed up to help judge the competition.
Morine said the competition has received strong support from the legal community. The final competition will include two Montana Supreme Court justices, the current president of the State Bar of Montana and the immediate past president of the American Bar Association, Butte native Bob Carlson.
This year's case involves fraud and allegations of election misconduct in the fictional town of Beartooth, Montana. The clerk of Gold County is accused of suppressing voters, moving polling locations without prior notice and more. Nearby Treasure State University is heavily involved in this case, and election workers make up some of the witnesses.
You have free articles remaining.
Morine said this scenario was perfect for the mock trial. Not only is 2020 an election year, but it also marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which first allowed women to vote.
Each team will argue the same case multiple times from different angles. All teams will have at least one opportunity to play both defendant and prosecutor. To help prevent bias in judging, participating students are not allowed to reveal where they go to school. The mock trial is a study in acting as well as comprehension of the law.
"It's an educational experience first and a competition second," Morine said.
Teams first received the relevant case materials back in November 2019 to ensure adequate time to prepare their case. However, they can't anticipate what other teams might have in store for them. The students adapt and learn throughout the competition.
The mock trial has the same rules as an actual trial, but the judges won't scold the students like they would a professional attorney.
Students are scored individually and combined for a total team score. They are judged on their understanding of important trial skills, legal strategy, performance and more. Judges have the opportunity to provide feedback between the two-and-a-half-hour rounds.
The final round is set to begin at 3 p.m. in the Old Supreme Court Chambers on Saturday. There, the champion will be crowned.
Morine expressed excitement for the first year of mock trial in Montana. His goal is to raise awareness and grow the program over time. He said the students who signed up for the first year expressed so much enthusiasm for the law.
"It's really impressive to see how seriously these kids take it," Morine said. "We don't have to dumb it down for these kids."