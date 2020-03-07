Helena hosts Montana Bar's first-ever mock trial championship

This year's case involves fraud and allegations of election misconduct in the fictional town of Beartooth, Montana. The clerk of Gold County is accused of suppressing voters, moving polling locations without prior notice and more. Nearby Treasure State University is heavily involved in this case, and election workers make up some of the witnesses.

Morine said this scenario was perfect for the mock trial. Not only is 2020 an election year, but it also marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which first allowed women to vote.

Each team will argue the same case multiple times from different angles. All teams will have at least one opportunity to play both defendant and prosecutor. To help prevent bias in judging, participating students are not allowed to reveal where they go to school. The mock trial is a study in acting as well as comprehension of the law.

"It's an educational experience first and a competition second," Morine said.

Teams first received the relevant case materials back in November 2019 to ensure adequate time to prepare their case. However, they can't anticipate what other teams might have in store for them. The students adapt and learn throughout the competition.