Helena hospital staff among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

"We're really looking forward to seeing how we can help drive this forward in our community," Richardson said.

Dr. Ann Anglim, also among the first 10 employees to be vaccinated, delivers bedside care to COVID-19 patients at St. Peter's Health. Anglim is board certified in infectious disease matters and received a master's degree in epidemiology.

She said health care providers are well aware of potential adverse side effects and prepared to deal with them. Anglim said allergic reactions to the vaccine are "fairly well-confined to very specific groups of people with allergies (to other vaccines or injectable medicine)."

Gallagher said it is still important to abide by Lewis and Clark Public Health guidelines and orders.

"Masking, physical distancing, all the precautions we're taking now to slow the spread are still critically important in the coming days, weeks and months as this vaccine distribution occurs," Gallagher said.

The Montana Department of Veterans Affairs has been selected as one of 103 VA sites to receive initial doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine once it is approved by the FDA, according to a statement from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.