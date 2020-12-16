Helena hospital staff among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Ten health care workers at St. Peter's Health were the first people in Lewis and Clark County to receive initial doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. The hospital plans to begin vaccinating the majority of its workforce Thursday.
On Tuesday St. Peter's Health received its first 975 doses of the vaccine, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is administered in two doses. Hospital spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher said the hospital expects to receive the second round of 975 doses in three weeks.
Gallagher called Wednesday's 10 vaccinations a "walk-through" to ensure the nearly 1,000 doses are distributed effectively.
St. Peter's pharmacist Tom Richardson was among the first 10 employees vaccinated and said he is concerned about the level of skepticism among the general public.
"Just about every medical community has endorsed this vaccine based off the totality of evidence and science," Richardson said, citing the more than 43,000 participants in the vaccine's clinical trials. "Hopefully our community will continue to educate themselves and trust the medical professionals who are reading and interpreting the science and telling people that it's safe and effective."
He said the hospital is working in lockstep with county government to educate the public.
"We're really looking forward to seeing how we can help drive this forward in our community," Richardson said.
Dr. Ann Anglim, also among the first 10 employees to be vaccinated, delivers bedside care to COVID-19 patients at St. Peter's Health. Anglim is board certified in infectious disease matters and received a master's degree in epidemiology.
She said health care providers are well aware of potential adverse side effects and prepared to deal with them. Anglim said allergic reactions to the vaccine are "fairly well-confined to very specific groups of people with allergies (to other vaccines or injectable medicine)."
Gallagher said it is still important to abide by Lewis and Clark Public Health guidelines and orders.
"Masking, physical distancing, all the precautions we're taking now to slow the spread are still critically important in the coming days, weeks and months as this vaccine distribution occurs," Gallagher said.
The Montana Department of Veterans Affairs has been selected as one of 103 VA sites to receive initial doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine once it is approved by the FDA, according to a statement from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.
“I’m encouraged that Montana has been selected as one of VA’s initial sites for distribution of the Moderna vaccine," he said in the statement. "This first round of vaccinations will help save lives by effectively slowing the spread of the coronavirus at VA facilities, local hospitals, and in the community. Moving forward, I will continue to hold VA accountable in ensuring that it adequately distributes this vaccine to various clinics across the state—especially those in rural areas—to better protect veterans and frontline workers.”
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
