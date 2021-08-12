Helena hospital reports rise in COVID-19 vaccinations and hospitalizations

A St. Peter’s Health spokeswoman offered good and bad news Thursday about the COVID-19 pandemic in the local area, saying vaccinations are increasing but so are hospitalizations due to illness associated with the virus.
Katie Gallagher, public information officer for St. Peter’s in Helena, told members of Hometown Helena, an informal gathering of residents, the health care provider is administering 40-50 vaccinations a day at its Broadway Clinic.
The vaccinations are free and no appointment is needed.
She also said the hospital was going through an ”upswing of a bell curve” due to COVID-19.
“Hospital and urgent care facilities are very busy,” she wrote in a note to the group, adding there were six patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, with one of those patients in the intensive care unit.
She said there are staffing and capacity issues at hospitals statewide and throughout the region, and she said there is usually a two-week lag between case reporting and hospitalizations. And deaths are a three-week lag.
“We are planning at the hospital. We’re looking at the coming days and weeks as the increase has started recently,” Gallagher said, later adding that “our neighbors, unfortunately, have definitely already seen it.”
The state of Montana on Thursday reported 393 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total 119,519. Of those, 115,274 have recovered and 1,729 have died. There are now 179 people who are hospitalized and 5,915 people have been hospitalized overall. Lewis and Clark County had 25 new cases posted on its website Thursday. It has had 7,371 cases overall and 7,127 have recovered. There are 150 cases that are active and the county has reported 94 deaths.
On Tuesday, the state reported 493 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number in a single day since January. The hospitalizations have nearly tripled from the average of 54 COVID-19 hospitalizations daily in June, the Associated Press reported.
Lewis and Clark Public Health will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Peter's Health Medical Group parking lot, 2550 Broadway St. in Helena. The mass vaccination is free and open to everyone 12 or older, but those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
According to the LCPH COVID-19 Hub, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. No appointment is necessary.
Drive-thru clinics had run from December through June, but were recently halted due to dwindling demand. However, officials decided to return to a mass, drive-thru model clinic after seeing a large increase in cases and demand for the vaccine. They said they have seen about a 43% increase in the county's vaccination rate from July 1 to July 31.
Gallagher said St. Peter’s has among the fewest, if not the fewest, patients with COVID-19 among the big hospitals across the state. She said most hospitals are in double digits with coronavirus patients.
“Bottom line: Get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors and stay safe out there,” she wrote.
Gallagher said St. Peter’s was tight-staffed and encouraged people to check out its website for possible jobs.
Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said county health officials told him that 98% of the new cases in the county were people who had not been vaccinated.
“It’s overwhelming that those who have had the COVID vaccine are the ones who are not getting sick,” he said. “The vaccine is working and I’m thinking we need to be encouraging people who are kind of on the fence to take the vaccine.”
The meeting also touched on the spike in coronavirus found in sampling at the wastewater treatment plant.
Carroll College scientists who tested samples of Helena's wastewater reported earlier this month that the prevalence of genomic copies of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the city's wastewater increased by about 1,100% over the previous week. Lewis and Clark Public Health said the new results point to a large amount of disease in the community, which could indicate many people are infected with the virus but haven’t been tested.
“On a scale of one to 10, how big of a problem is that?” Hometown moderator Jim Smith asked.
“We’re really concerned,” Gallagher said. “It demonstrates large levels of community transmission of the virus. It probably tells us there are many cases not being tested and reported in our community.”
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.