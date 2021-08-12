Helena hospital reports rise in COVID-19 vaccinations and hospitalizations

Gallagher said St. Peter’s has among the fewest, if not the fewest, patients with COVID-19 among the big hospitals across the state. She said most hospitals are in double digits with coronavirus patients.

“Bottom line: Get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors and stay safe out there,” she wrote.

Gallagher said St. Peter’s was tight-staffed and encouraged people to check out its website for possible jobs.

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said county health officials told him that 98% of the new cases in the county were people who had not been vaccinated.

“It’s overwhelming that those who have had the COVID vaccine are the ones who are not getting sick,” he said. “The vaccine is working and I’m thinking we need to be encouraging people who are kind of on the fence to take the vaccine.”

The meeting also touched on the spike in coronavirus found in sampling at the wastewater treatment plant.