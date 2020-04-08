Helena hospital, insurer's virtual visits project fast-tracked

"We were in the process of inching forward with this project, making sure that everybody's comfortable, not going too fast, because sometimes people are slow to embrace new technology," said Dr. Todd Wampler, chief of staff at St. Peter's. "And now, enter the current COVID outbreak, and all of the sudden we for the safety of our patients and the safety of our population decided to shut down all nonessential clinic visits to try to keep patients out of the clinic and do our part to flatten the curve as best we could.… What we had planned on getting done in six or nine months, we ended up getting done in four days."