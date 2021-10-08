Helena hospital has a record high of 41 COVID patients

Harkins said this surge is more challenging for the health care system than the first surge last fall in terms of staffing, bed availability and patient acuity.

"We believe this is because the Delta variant is more aggressive than previously dominant variants, and there are very few risk mitigation measures in place in the community," she said in the news release. "Outside our walls, life looks pretty 'normal,' but these are not normal times no matter how much we all wish they were. We can't ignore or argue our way out of this pandemic."

St. Peter's leaders "implore" the community to take action to slow the spread.

"What we are seeing is tragic and unprecedented. There is no other way to describe it," St. Peter's Interim Chief Nursing Officer Kari Koehler said in the news release.

St. Peter's begs the public to take precautions like masking indoors in public, staying home when sick and "keeping your world as small as possible during this surge."

Harkins said vaccination remains the best tool to fight the pandemic, "save lives and ensure your local hospital can sustain all operations."

Koehler said staff is "hurting in all the ways one can feel pain - physically and psychologically."

"We are here to care for our community, and we are committed to caring for patients with COVID-19 and those without, but we need your help," she said. "We need you to help us get through this together by choosing kindness, taking all the precautions we've talked about for well over a year, supporting our staff and getting fully vaccinated if you're eligible."

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

