Helena hospital details errors allegedly made by fired oncologist

They said Patient 1 did not have cancer at the time of his death.

“More troubling is that the physicians who treated Patient 1 at the outside hospital noted that there was no conclusive evidence in the record that Patient one ever had lung cancer,” the response states.

“Quite simply, in the years in which Dr. Weiner ‘cared’ for this patient, he never had a biopsy completed to confirm Patient 1 actually had cancer,” they said. “Nonetheless, he treated Patient 1 with highly toxic chemotherapy for more than a decade, resulting in the patient’s demise.”

They noted in a Jan. 7 counterclaim filing that Weiner had misdiagnosed or failed to properly diagnose other patients. That includes a patient who had been in chemotherapy for eight years without retesting to determine if the treatment was necessary, little or no documentation of physical exams and patients not understanding why they were being treated.