Helena home prices surged more than 26% in 2021

In 2021, housing prices in the Helena area grew more than they did during any other year in at least a decade.

Housing prices rose an average of 26.14% over where they were in 2020. Real estate appraiser Shaun Moore, of Moore Appraisal Firm, said he has never seen an increase so drastic in his 21 years in the business.

"It is by far the biggest increase I've seen since I started tracking statistics," Moore said.

Local housing prices began to spike in 2020, with a 13% increase over the previous year. After the big jump in 2021, the median sale price in the area is just shy of $400,000.

Moore said he believe this is indicative of a supply and demand issue. The demand to buy a house is high and the inventory available is low.

"A lack of inventory is still a major issue continuing from last year," Moore said. "There were fewer houses sold this year (984 sales in 2021) than last year (1,112 sales in 2020)."

Because inventory is low, what inventory is available goes faster and at a much higher price than it would normally, according to Moore. There is new construction that somewhat offsets the available inventory, but prices on newly constructed homes went up 27.50% in 2021, or about $100,000 on average. Not all developers sell through Realtors, but some do an 111 newly constructed homes were reported locally in 2021.

Currently about 30 homes sit on the open market not under contract, and the median price is around $575,000. This marks a 21% increase in list price with a 34% decline in the number of listings from the same time last year. Moore said anything under $400,000 doesn't sit on the market long and noted there are only three homes currently for sale in the $300,000 to $400,000 price range.

Moore said there are a number of reasons for the supply and demand issue. He said there has been an increase in out-of-state purchases by wealthy people buying second homes or people moving. Additionally, Moore said across the country interest rates are at a historic low. Finally, the market does somewhat follow the trends in construction costs which are very high right now. It all makes for a troubling picture for younger and first-time home buyers.

"It's concerning for first time home buyers. A lot of people are just being priced out of Helena," Moore said. "Millennials are having a difficult time entering the market because of pricing like this and I've heard a lot about the older generation trying to help them out."

Moore said he doesn't believe prices in the Helena area are ever going to go back to where they were two years ago. However, Moore said whether or not demand to live in Montana remains consistent is one factor that will impact costs. Another will be whether interest rates raise in the near future.

When asked about notable trends in the market, Moore said the city and the 15-mile radius around it has seen a significant increase in the high-end homes market. In 2021, there were nine sales over $1 million in the area, up from seven sales in 2020. This is a significant increase over 2019, when there were only two sales over $1 million.

"The high-end market is ever growing," Moore said. "It is not uncommon to see a nice house on a lot of acreage to hit $1 million."

Land prices have risen with housing prices and have doubled in value in some instances, Moore said.

Shaun's father Tim Moore said interest in commercial property has also increased over the past year. Pricing has also moderately increased in that realm, but availability remains fairly high on commercial space. There were a few large sales in 2021, but the turnover has been steady.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.