Helena home prices soared and inventory plummeted in 2020

Helena's home prices soared and inventory tanked last year, as more out-of-state buyers scooped up property in rural areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the city of Helena and a 15-mile radius, 1,112 sales were reported in 2020 with a median price of $317,000, according to Shaun Moore of Moore Appraisal Firm. In 2019, 1,150 sales were reported with an average sale price of $280,000.
"Even smaller houses have surprisingly high prices," Moore said. "Some of that has to do with inventory."
Moore said most homes sold in 2020 have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Two-bedroom starter homes are less common, with only 103 sold in 2020 at a median price of $230,000. Moore said there are currently four two-bedroom homes for sale. These homes also are seeing inflated prices over previous years.
According to Moore's data, there are currently 160 homes on the market at a median list price of $391,900. This is a staggering 31.07% increase in list price from this time last year. However, only 55 of these homes are currently available for sale and the remainder are under contract to be sold. The average time on the market for the remaining 55 homes is 105 days. Moore said this is reflective of inflated prices and that in many of these cases, the asking price is greater than the value of the home. Moore called this "fishing," as the seller is simply seeing what they can get for the house. The median price of those 55 homes is $450,000.
"Honestly I'm surprised it's that high," Moore said, referring to the number of homes on the market. "There were times ... where we were measuring market time in hours rather than days."
Moore said houses often get multiple offers the day they go on the market and prices are the highest he has seen in his 20 years as an appraiser. Moore attributed this to a large influx of out-of-state buyers. Often these are people leaving big cities to avoid COVID-19, he said. The ability to work from home during the pandemic has also boosted sales of homes in Helena. Moore said someone working from home could sell a $2 million home in Seattle and get the same thing here at a fraction of the cost.
On top of an influx in buyers due to the pandemic, Moore said overflow from places like Bozeman, which has been happening for a few years, continued in 2020. Moore said there have not been many foreclosures on the market this year either, but noted the hard data for that isn't available in the system that appraisers use to track home values.
"A lot of sales are people cashing in on the market this year," Moore said. "It's a seller's market, not a buyer's market. It was acceleration the whole year."
Moore said there was also a significant increase in the high-end market this year. According to data, over 19 residential properties valued at over $750,000 sold in 2020, the most Moore has ever seen. Of those properties, seven homes over the million-dollar mark sold in 2020. The most expensive property was a $9.5 million mansion on 315 acres near Canyon Ferry Reservoir that sold in 2020. This is a significant increase over the two homes over that price limit that sold in 2019.
"We could have sold a lot more if more had been available this year," he said. "Plus, I've seen bidding wars driving prices up to 20% over the list price this year."
The average number of days on market before a home was contracted for sale was a mere 42, nearly 10 days less than the average in 2019. The average price per square foot increased by 16.32%, going from $143 in 2019 to $167 in 2020.
The average price range also bumped up, with the largest number of homes sold in a single bracket being between $275,000 and $290,000. In 2019, the largest number of sales (97 homes) were sold between $245,000 and $260,000.
The average size of the homes only increased by 20 square feet from year to year.