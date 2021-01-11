Helena home prices soared and inventory plummeted in 2020

"Honestly I'm surprised it's that high," Moore said, referring to the number of homes on the market. "There were times ... where we were measuring market time in hours rather than days."

Moore said houses often get multiple offers the day they go on the market and prices are the highest he has seen in his 20 years as an appraiser. Moore attributed this to a large influx of out-of-state buyers. Often these are people leaving big cities to avoid COVID-19, he said. The ability to work from home during the pandemic has also boosted sales of homes in Helena. Moore said someone working from home could sell a $2 million home in Seattle and get the same thing here at a fraction of the cost.

On top of an influx in buyers due to the pandemic, Moore said overflow from places like Bozeman, which has been happening for a few years, continued in 2020. Moore said there have not been many foreclosures on the market this year either, but noted the hard data for that isn't available in the system that appraisers use to track home values.

"A lot of sales are people cashing in on the market this year," Moore said. "It's a seller's market, not a buyer's market. It was acceleration the whole year."