Helena History Hikes and Walks ready for another season

The Montana History Foundation is launching the 2022 season of its Helena History Hikes and Walks program.

Three tours will run several times per week starting Memorial Day weekend and ending Labor Day weekend.

Helena History Hikes and Walks promotes heritage tourism, outdoor recreation and downtown businesses.

“We are excited to build on last season’s program and offer a wider variety of history tours this summer,” said President/CEO Charlene Porsild. “Our goal is to have the tours connect residents and visitors with Helena’s rich landscape and history.”

The three tours are as follows:

Legends in Limestone History Hike on Mount Helena

This 90-minute guided hike meets at the Mount Helena parking lot. On this low-key traverse, you’ll hear stories of the colorful characters and community endeavors that helped shape Helena into the town we see today.

Legends in Limestone History Hikes are at 11 a.m. Saturdays.

Breweries & Brothels Downtown History Walk

This 90-minute downtown guided walk begins at Reeder's Alley.

Participants will visit the historic red-light district. You’ll learn about Helena’s brewing history and hear stories about the madams of Helena's underworld.

The Breweries & Brothels Downtown Walks are at 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Steeples & Stories Downtown History Walk

This 90-minute downtown guided walking tour begins at the Helena Cathedral.

Marvel in the shadows of buildings whose dominant façades showcase Helena's prosperous past. Join us on this low-difficulty, family-friendly event. The Steeples & Stories Downtown Walks are at 1 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

The historical content of the program has been researched and written by History Foundation Program Director Ciara Ryan.

“We are elated to share the story of Helena’s historic districts,” says Ryan.

“We are especially grateful to the downtown businesses whose continued support make this program possible.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.mthistory.org, where the schedule is posted. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $18 for senior citizens, students and veterans. Tickets for children 4-11 are $15 and children under 3 are free.

Helena History Hikes and Walks is made possible with the help of premiere sponsors Visit Helena, The Base Camp, and Blackfoot Brewing and title sponsors Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, The Windbag Saloon & Grill and Ten Mile Creek Brewery.

For more information on Helena History Hikes and Walks, contact Community Outreach Manager Zach Coe at 406-202-8196.

