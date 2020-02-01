Helena hires new temporary civic center manager

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"The staff here is very capable," he said. "We've got a lot of knowledgeable workers. There's no reason to change that."

Ponozzo said that like Noonan, Payne's employment is temporary as city staff explores potential partnerships with private entities to manage various aspects of civic center operations.

"The civic center is a very important asset to the community, not only the facility itself but also the programming it brings in," Ponozzo said. "We continue to focus on increasing programming and really recognizing it as a premier venue. We're still running it in that fashion, but we're also formally looking at outside partnerships."

Ponozzo also said Payne will help select members for a civic center citizen advisory board steering committee, ostensibly a committee to select a committee.

Payne said he has a positive outlook on that front as well.

"As volunteer city service goes, you take what's available; you work with those willing," he said. "I think we can form a good steering committee from what I've seen."

Should the city be unable to identify outside partnerships in the next six months, which is the expected duration of Payne's tenure as manager, Ponozzo said Payne will stay on as manager.