Helena hires new temporary civic center manager

Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department has hired a new temporary Helena Civic Center manager to take the place of Ed Noonan, who died Jan. 20.
Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo confirmed Friday that she hired Dan Payne for the temporary position.
Prior to this, Payne worked as assistant facilities manager at Montana Tech in Butte. He was one of the few people who applied for the job at the end of last year but was passed over for Noonan, who was a former city commissioner and former executive director of the Myrna Loy Center.
Payne, who referred to himself as the next up to bat, said his focus will be more on the facilities side of the job than programming.
"I don't think much is going to change programming-wise," he said. "We have a full docket in the coming months and we're going to stick to that."
Payne was hired Monday, but the hire was not announced by the city until Friday. Payne said he spent much of his first week on the job getting to know the ins-and-outs of the historic building.
"The building is pretty intricate, lots of nooks and crannies," he said. "I'm working with staff on a five-year maintenance plan."
Payne also said he is happy with that staff.
"The staff here is very capable," he said. "We've got a lot of knowledgeable workers. There's no reason to change that."
Ponozzo said that like Noonan, Payne's employment is temporary as city staff explores potential partnerships with private entities to manage various aspects of civic center operations.
"The civic center is a very important asset to the community, not only the facility itself but also the programming it brings in," Ponozzo said. "We continue to focus on increasing programming and really recognizing it as a premier venue. We're still running it in that fashion, but we're also formally looking at outside partnerships."
Ponozzo also said Payne will help select members for a civic center citizen advisory board steering committee, ostensibly a committee to select a committee.
Payne said he has a positive outlook on that front as well.
"As volunteer city service goes, you take what's available; you work with those willing," he said. "I think we can form a good steering committee from what I've seen."
Should the city be unable to identify outside partnerships in the next six months, which is the expected duration of Payne's tenure as manager, Ponozzo said Payne will stay on as manager.
Payne said he would be willing to do the job longer than the anticipated six months if needed.
"I'm excited to be here," he said. "I've got both feet in as deep as they can go."