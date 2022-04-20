Helena hires new city attorney, community development director

The city of Helena announced the hiring of two key positions, city attorney and community development director, during its administrative meeting Wednesday.

Interim City Manager Tim Burton announced Rebecca Dockter, who currently works as chief legal counsel for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, will begin her tenure as city attorney on May 9. Christopher Brink, who previously worked as the community development director of Pickens County, South Carolina, will take over that position in Helena May 16.

In her new role, Dockter will oversee the city attorney’s office, which serves as legal counsel to the Helena City Commission, city departments and advisory boards. The attorney’s office also prosecutes misdemeanors and city code violations committed within city limits and provides victim support services.

Brink will lead the city’s community development department, including the building and planning divisions.

The building division conducts building and site plan reviews, issues building permits and provides construction inspections. The planning division assists the community with planning, zoning, land use and development matters. The department also oversees the city’s affordable housing trust fund.

"I think that they're going to be very, very talented additions to the management team here at the city of Helena," Burton said during Wednesday's meeting.

Dockter told the commissioners her experiences at FWP, especially as lead counsel for its parks and outdoor recreation board, over the last 11 years will be a benefit to the city.

"In that role, I served mostly for procedural matters but also for lands processes and enforcement issues and several other things that I think will serve me well in my service to you and the city," she said. "I have a lot to learn. I'm eager and excited."

Brink said he and his family are looking forward to calling Helena their new home.

"I'm fiercely loyal to my employer; I'll be fiercely loyal to you," Brink told the commission. "More importantly, I'm going to be fiercely loyal to my community."

The pair have pressing city business waiting for them, including a lawsuit challenging the legality of the city's street assessments that has put its ability to borrow money for street repairs in jeopardy and a sharply opposed subdivision proposed for Helena's Westside.

