Helena High team wins Montana Bar's first mock trial championship

Team Baker of Helena High School was crowned champion of the State Bar of Montana's first-ever mock trial championship after defeating 11 other teams from around the state over the weekend in Helena.
The members of Team Baker are Ivan Kloberdanz, Sage Eck-Miller, Isaac Nehring, Grace Johnson, Morgan Hill, Dakota Franklin and Lauren Irwin.
Each of these students has competed in at least one previous out-of-state mock trial. Business teacher Kacey Askin along with several local lawyers took teams from Helena to Idaho to compete prior to Montana’s first championship this year.
According to Eck-Miller, the Montana team wasn’t allowed to win the state championship in Idaho. However, the team was allowed to compete, which provided training that Johnson said gave members the most experience by far.
Askin said that experience was evident when the team competed in Helena.
According to Nehring, “There were actual stakes this time.”
During the Montana competition, Team Baker competed in five rounds: four normal rounds and the finale. The team didn’t win every round, but managed to outscore a runner-up Helena High team by a small margin to take the championship.
The final round saw Team Baker take the position of plaintiff, as teams argued both sides of a single case throughout the various rounds. Kloberdanz said the team is far more confident on defense and he wasn’t optimistic about their chances despite usually being the team’s optimist. Instead, it was Franklin who was the optimist after the final round, and he was right about them winning.
Eck-Miller said being plaintiff in the finale kept the team members on their toes. Ultimately it was the team’s “courtroom presence” that pushed them over the edge. Eck-Miller said it was the most frequent comment they received from judges.
“We really established ourselves as a team,” Johnson said. “It was just us fighting for the win.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hill said she really trusted that her teammates all knew what they were doing going into the final round. Franklin agreed, saying the team put a lot of effort into the memorization aspect and trusting that everyone knew the case goes a long way.
“I’ve been working for this moment for four years,” Kloberdanz said. “It’s a dream come true.”
Nearly a week later, Eck-Miller said it still hadn’t sunk in that her team won the first-ever Montana state championship. It was especially nerve-wracking going against a team they train with and call their friends.
Johnson said the other Helena High team in the finale was their rival. That team was comprised of several speech and debate students.
Most of the students of Team Baker didn’t think they’d ever be mock trial competitors. Kloberdanz joined mock trial because of the free doughnuts provided at the meetings during his freshman year. Johnson said she got sucked in and loved every minute of it. Hill and Franklin said they were roped in via the school’s Law and Justice class. Eck-Miller and Nehring were convinced to join by an elder.
Only one of the students has any interest in becoming a lawyer.
“You get put through the ringer,” Johnson said. “And you wind up growing close.”
Askin said his favorite part about coaching mock trial students is seeing them grow.
“It’s so fun to watch them come in shy and nervous,” Askin said. “Then they develop confidence and communications skills and learn to work as a team.”
The team had a strong plan headed into the national championship originally schedule for Evansville, Indiana in May. However, the 2020 National Championship was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
It’s unclear if the championship will be rescheduled at this point.