Helena High team wins Montana Bar's first mock trial championship

During the Montana competition, Team Baker competed in five rounds: four normal rounds and the finale. The team didn’t win every round, but managed to outscore a runner-up Helena High team by a small margin to take the championship.

The final round saw Team Baker take the position of plaintiff, as teams argued both sides of a single case throughout the various rounds. Kloberdanz said the team is far more confident on defense and he wasn’t optimistic about their chances despite usually being the team’s optimist. Instead, it was Franklin who was the optimist after the final round, and he was right about them winning.