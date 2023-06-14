The Helena High School Business Professionals of America computer science team described the computer game they created — which took second nationally at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) 2023 National Leadership Conference — as “a little man harpooning around,” but Harpoon Guy is more complex than it sounds.

It’s an infinitely and randomly generating game with a full custom physics system where the player is harpooning to climb as they’re being chased. If caught, it’s game over. The only score is how far a player gets. The team started developing the game two months before their deadline prior to the national conference, meeting routinely after school for a few hours each week.

Foster Smith is the one senior on the team, and the other members are juniors Titan Russell, Kaden Price and Nolan Verrill.

Most of the team has been on the computer science side of BPA for two years. Price said he joined because, “It was an outlet for computer science.”

“I’ve always had a fascination with breaking computers, and so I figured I should learn how to fix them too,” said Russell on why he joined the club.

Foster wrote music for the game, created the procedural generation and aiming. Russell created the art. Verrill worked on the user interfaces and pulled all the pieces of the game together. Price did the physics system, which was no small feat.

To get to the Business Professionals of America 2023 National Leadership Conference that was held virtually on 26-30 of April in Anaheim, California, teams had to present what they created, and the top 10 teams around the country went to nationals to show off their projects.

Besides their game, the students competed individually in programming languages. To get to nationals in a programming language, students compete at regionals and the top nine in each event went to state. From state, the top five go to nationals, and the top 10 medal at nationals.

“Computer science competitions are always really stressful because a normal test is multiple choice or you’re given a problem and you have to write an answer,” said Price. “Computer science is write a program that does this, which is a lot less direction.”

At the national competition, students were given about an hour and a half to write a full program in whatever language they were competing in.

Price got second in Java and eighth in C# for programming at nationals. Foster took fourth in Java programming. Verrill took fifth in C# programming. Russell did Cisco Network Administration and Device Administration and took eleventh at nationals.

Matthew Roberts, a junior BPA member, didn’t compete on the team that made the game but competed at nationals in Java and got third. He got third at state as well in Java.

“It’s a good way to get experience with stuff that might be happening in an actual job,” Roberts said.

HHS’ computer science teacher Buffy Smith oversees BPA alongside business teacher Samantha Humphrey. Smith is retiring after teaching at HHS for 29 years and has taught for 30 years total.

“It would be cool if the computer science program could continue long after (Buffy) retires,” said Russell.

Smith said students can earn up to 10 dual credits in computer science while at HHS through Helena College, and many of her students take advantage of that.

“I decided to take the programming class at Helena High, and it took what I had thought was interesting and made it achievable,” Price said. “Since then, I’ve kind of done tons of personal projects since my interest and skill has been improved taking this class. (Buffy) is a really good teacher.”