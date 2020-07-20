Helena High summer school goes online after student gets COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helena High School's summer school students will spend their last week of classes at home after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream, the remaining seven days of the program were moved online last week after the school district was informed of the positive case. It's unclear whether the student was asymptomatic at any point.

Ream said the school district screens students and sends home those exhibiting physical symptoms. He also said every summer school student has been required to wear a mask since day one, and class sizes were limited to 10 students each in order to accommodate social distancing.

According to Ream, this positive test doesn't necessarily have any implications related to returning to class this fall. While school district officials hope to bring back in-person classes if possible, they are developing several different contingency plans.

With the school district's 8,000 students, Ream believes it's highly likely that several families within the district have been impacted by COVID-19. Lewis and Clark County currently has approximately one active case per 1,000 residents.

"We know the virus is present and active in our community," Ream said. "We're certainly not trending the direction we want to trend as August approaches."

