Helena High students set up Glacier Park exhibit at airport

Students of Helena High School's Glacier College class have set up an exhibit to help educate visitors about one of Montana's most iconic attractions.

The exhibit on Glacier National Park is now on display at Helena Regional Airport, taking up residence in a corner of the main terminal. It was set up by Helena High students on Tuesday and is expected to stay throughout the summer.

In the Glacier College class, teacher Julie Mitchell educates students on the ecology and history of the park. According to student Sarah Hagengruber, this project has been in development since October 2020. Early on, the students decided they needed to focus the exhibit on three topics. The students chose to focus on the park's animals, the first peoples and the park's history.

Hagengruber said the point of the exhibit is the educate people on Glacier, which is one of Montana's biggest attractions and a park that is quintessentially Montanan. She said the airport was chosen as a place for the exhibit because it will be especially informative for visitors to the state.