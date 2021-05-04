 Skip to main content
Helena High students set up Glacier Park exhibit at airport
Helena High School Glacier College class

Students from the Helena High School Glacier College class set up an exhibit aimed at educating visitors about Glacier National Park at the Helena Regional Airport on Tuesday.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Students of Helena High School's Glacier College class have set up an exhibit to help educate visitors about one of Montana's most iconic attractions. 

The exhibit on Glacier National Park is now on display at Helena Regional Airport, taking up residence in a corner of the main terminal. It was set up by Helena High students on Tuesday and is expected to stay throughout the summer.

Helena High School Glacier College class

Students set up the new Glacier National Park exhibit in a corner of the main terminal at the Helena Regional Airport. 

In the Glacier College class, teacher Julie Mitchell educates students on the ecology and history of the park. According to student Sarah Hagengruber, this project has been in development since October 2020. Early on, the students decided they needed to focus the exhibit on three topics. The students chose to focus on the park's animals, the first peoples and the park's history.

Hagengruber said the point of the exhibit is the educate people on Glacier, which is one of Montana's biggest attractions and a park that is quintessentially Montanan. She said the airport was chosen as a place for the exhibit because it will be especially informative for visitors to the state.

Helena High School Glacier College class

Much of the information and many of the images used in the exhibit were donated by Glacier National Park. 

The space for the exhibit was donated by the airport to the students, who received a grant from Humanities Montana. Much of the information and many of the images used in the exhibit were donated by Glacier National Park. Hagengruber said the students spent significant time meeting with and speaking to park officials to learn more about the history and ecology of the park.

The exhibit also features a donation box. According to Hagengruber, all funds put into this box will be donated back to the park via the Glacier National Park Conservancy.

Helena High School Glacier College class

The new Glacier National Park exhibit at Helena Regional Airport is expected to stay up through the summer. 
Helena High School Glacier College class

