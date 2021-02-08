Helena High students move Science Circus online amid pandemic

Helena High School students had to get creative with this year's Science Circus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so they moved the fundraising effort online.

According to senior Emily Hagengruber, students in the HHS Science Seminar class knew they wouldn't be able to hold the circus in person and wanted to do something fun during these tough times, after the event was canceled last year. The 21 students of teacher Missy Sampson's class put their heads together and came up with a solution: put the science in kids' homes.

"This year we decided to do kits you can buy on the website," Hagengruber said. "So people can still do the fun science while being unable to meet in person."

There are eight different kits offering different science experiments on the group's website, www.sciencecircus2021.com. According to student Addee Pickett, these kits are primarily aimed at the pre-kindergarten to fifth grade levels.

"The hope is that they appeal to different kids," Pickett said.

The kits are labeled crystal clear, lucky lava lamps, chromatography butterfly magnets, Play-Doh from scratch, micro volcanoes, moose toothpaste, trace fossil kit and tornado in a bottle. Each kit costs $10 and can be picked up from the school on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month of March.