Helena High student who died in Canyon Ferry identified
editor's pick alert top story

Helena High student who died in Canyon Ferry identified

suicide mourning grief grieving candlelight vigil candles tragedy death loss in remembrance memoriam

Stock image

The Helena High School student who died while swimming at Canyon Ferry Reservoir Saturday has been identified as Elias Bowe, 17, of Helena. 

The boy and other teens were swimming at the Crittenden day use area on the northwest side of the reservoir when the current became too strong for him to get back to shore, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. The boy was reportedly not a strong swimmer, he said.

Emergency responders were dispatched just before 4:20 p.m. and the search for the boy's body lasted about two hours, Dutton said. The cause and manner of death will be determined during an autopsy, he said.

The boy was a junior at Helena High School, which brought in extra counselors to help grieving students this week. 

