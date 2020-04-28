Helena High student receives memorial scholarship
Helena High student receives memorial scholarship

Cleve A. Malmstrom Memorial Scholarship

Helena High School student Ayden Fasbender received the $1,500 Cleve A. Malmstrom Memorial Scholarship on Tuesday from Marcia Wall. The scholarship was established five years ago in memory of Wall's son, Cleve, who accidentally drowned in June 2014 while fly-fishing on the Missouri River. The scholarship is open to an HHS student who achieved a GPA of at least 3.25, is pursuing a college degree in Montana and participated in track and football all four years of high school. Wall said Fasbender was chosen from the four applicants because of his hard work and selflessness, among other qualities. "He just seems to be the most like Cleve," Wall said. Fasbender plans to study engineering at Montana State University.
