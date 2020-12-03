Helena high schools returning to some in-person instruction

Capital and Helena high schools plan to return to in-person classes on Monday.

Both high schools went to remote learning Nov. 23nunder the district's Phase 0 due to lack of adequate staffing caused by COVID-19. Superintendent Tyler Ream announced Thursday that the schools would return to in-person classes under the district's Phase 1 on Dec. 7.

The schools will continue under "A" and "B" schedules with A students attending in-person Mondays and Tuesdays and B students in-person Thursdays and Fridays.

Ream anticipates that all schools will remain in Phase 1 until winter break begins on Dec. 20. The district is asking that students, staff and families continue to take precautions to minimize spread of COVID-19 and to have plans in place in case school's change phases again.

"We are asking everyone to please remain mindful that this is a continually evolving health crisis," Ream wrote in an email. "We continue to revisit potentially needed school phasing decisions on an ongoing and regular basis. We urge every family to prepare a contingency plan in case their school/schools need to physically close as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak, inadequate levels of available staffing, or any other unforeseen emergency situation."

