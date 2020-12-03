 Skip to main content
Helena high schools returning to some in-person instruction
Helena high schools returning to some in-person instruction

School board

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream outlines the school district's closure plan during an emergency school board in this IR file photo from March. 

 Jesse Chaney, Independent Record

Capital and Helena high schools plan to return to in-person classes on Monday.

Both high schools went to remote learning Nov. 23nunder the district's Phase 0 due to lack of adequate staffing caused by COVID-19. Superintendent Tyler Ream announced Thursday that the schools would return to in-person classes under the district's Phase 1 on Dec. 7.

The schools will continue under "A" and "B" schedules with A students attending in-person Mondays and Tuesdays and B students in-person Thursdays and Fridays.

Ream anticipates that all schools will remain in Phase 1 until winter break begins on Dec. 20. The district is asking that students, staff and families continue to take precautions to minimize spread of COVID-19 and to have plans in place in case school's change phases again.

"We are asking everyone to please remain mindful that this is a continually evolving health crisis," Ream wrote in an email. "We continue to revisit potentially needed school phasing decisions on an ongoing and regular basis. We urge every family to prepare a contingency plan in case their school/schools need to physically close as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak, inadequate levels of available staffing, or any other unforeseen emergency situation."

