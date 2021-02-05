Helena High School evacuated due to bomb threat

Helena High School was evacuated Friday after it and the police department received a bomb threat, officials said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream said the school was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Lt. Cory Bailey said the threat was received about 2 p.m..

For those students who ride the bus, the buses are being sent to Florence Crittenton. Parents who have questions concerning the location of a student should contact the May Butler building at 406-324-2000.

The school and the Helena Police Department will provide updates as they become available. People are asked to stay out of the area while it is being investigated.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.