Helena High School evacuated due to bomb threat
breaking top story

Helena High School evacuated due to bomb threat

Helena High School

Helena High School was built in 1954, with additions in 1964, 1972, 1981, 1982, 1998. The original school was built in 1893 on the corner of Lawrence and Warren.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

Helena High School was evacuated Friday after it and the police department received a bomb threat, officials said.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream said the school was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Lt. Cory Bailey said the threat was received about 2 p.m..

For those students who ride the bus, the buses are being sent to Florence Crittenton. Parents who have questions concerning the location of a student should contact the May Butler building at 406-324-2000.

The school and the Helena Police Department will provide updates as they become available. People are asked to stay out of the area while it is being investigated.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

