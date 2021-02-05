 Skip to main content
Helena High School evacuated due to bomb threat; nothing suspicious found
Helena High School evacuated due to bomb threat; nothing suspicious found

Helena High School

Helena High School was built in 1954, with additions in 1964, 1972, 1981, 1982, 1998. The original school was built in 1893 on the corner of Lawrence and Warren.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

Helena High School was evacuated Friday after receiving a bomb threat, but authorities did not find anything suspicious in or near the building. 

Lt. Cory Bailey of the Helena Police Department said the threat was received by phone about 2 p.m. Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream said the school was evacuated as a precautionary measure. 

Bomb detection canines from the Helena Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol were used to check the school and surrounding property, which have since been released back to the school district. 

School buses were sent to Florence Crittenten, and parents with questions about the location of a student were advised to contact the May Butler Center at 406-324-2000.

Detectives are actively working the case. 

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

