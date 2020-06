Helena High graduates wrap up an eventful high school career

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early Saturday morning, approximately 300 Helena High School seniors completed what some called one of the toughest high school experiences in recent memory.

Even before COVID-19 forced students to complete their last three months of school from home, this class lived through a 2016 arson fire that closed Helena High School for two days and the second floor math wing for three months, a 2019 water main break that closed the school for two days, and a 2019 false alarm bomb scare at another school, which led to the evacuation of all schools in the area.

During Saturday's commencement ceremony at Carroll College's Nelson Stadium, the valedictorians of the class used the analogy of a survival kit to describe their high school experience. They said one of the tools in that kit was the hope that the class could continue to prosper in 2020 and beyond. They compared their ambition and drive to a flashlight illuminating the darkness and a rope that bound them together.

The class of 2020 had 12 valedictorians and three salutatorians. The guest speaker for the ceremony was Helena High's own Principal Steve Thennis.

"As if the pandemic wasn't bad enough, Mr. Thennis is their keynote speaker," the principal joked.