Helena High student Ava Ogle

Helena High student Ava Ogle welds a piece onto her team's Robot Thursday while competing in the Helena High School American Welding Society Club's 8th annual “Weld-Off” against Capital High School.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The welding shop at Helena High was abuzz with grinders, welders and hammering Thursday night for the 8th annual Crosstown Weld-off.

The yearly event, hosted by Helena High School American Welding Society Club, pits two teams from each Helena high school against each other to weld a creation from scratch in four hours. 

This year's theme was robots. Students dug through a pile of scrap metal, picked out pieces, designed their project then welded them. More than 20 judges from local business, organizations and the school board then judged the project on a variety of points.

Taking first this year was a team of Helena High welders, Byren Stoner, Colin Nielson, Luke Ronana and Makenna Wofford. 

1st place team from Helena High School

1st place team from Helena High School Byren Stoner, Collin Neilson, Luke Ronan, Makenna Wofford.

In second was a team of Capital High welders August Nelson, Mason Copeland, Matt Richards and Jacob Engdahl.

2nd place team, from Capital High School

2nd place team, from Capital High School August Nelson, Mason Copeland, Matt Richards, Jacob Engdahl.

In third was a team of Helena High welders Dillon Ostberg, Alex Ogle, Ava Ogle and Koner Schmolke.

3rd Place team from Helena High School

3rd Place team from Helena High School Dillon Ostberg, Alex Ogle, Ava Ogle, Koner Schmolke.

In fourth place was a team of Capital High welders Ezra Rojas, Mason Skains, Jacob Bartow and David Hanson.

4th Place team from Capital High School

4th Place team from Capital High School Ezra Rojas, Mason Skains, Jacob Bartow, David Hanson.

Each team took home a prize package of welding gear donated from local businesses. 

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

