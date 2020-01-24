The welding shop at Helena High was abuzz with grinders, welders and hammering Thursday night for the 8th annual Crosstown Weld-off.
The yearly event, hosted by Helena High School American Welding Society Club, pits two teams from each Helena high school against each other to weld a creation from scratch in four hours.
This year's theme was robots. Students dug through a pile of scrap metal, picked out pieces, designed their project then welded them. More than 20 judges from local business, organizations and the school board then judged the project on a variety of points.
Taking first this year was a team of Helena High welders, Byren Stoner, Colin Nielson, Luke Ronana and Makenna Wofford.
In second was a team of Capital High welders August Nelson, Mason Copeland, Matt Richards and Jacob Engdahl.
