Helena health-care facilities report high compliance with vaccine mandate

Helena-area health-care providers are reporting high compliance with Monday's deadline to meet a federal mandate requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Monday marked the first deadline for the vaccine mandate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). All employees working at a facility receiving reimbursement from the federal agency were required to provide proof of at least one dose of the vaccine or a medical or religious exemption.

The Biden administration imposed the mandate upon private-sector employers to try to increase vaccination rates and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Health workers in about half the states were required to have their first dose of the vaccine by Jan. 27 while the rest have to meet deadlines in February.

St. Peter’s Health said it was “proud to be 100% compliant with the CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate at this time.”

“We have seen very few voluntary resignations because of the mandate,” hospital officials said Wednesday in an email. They declined to provide specific numbers.

St. Peter’s officials said they have been able to “strike the right balance in an incredibly challenging situation between advocating for the medical benefits of the vaccine, while respecting an individual’s right to their deeply held religious beliefs or verified medical exemption.”

Shodair Children's Hospital’s employee population of 320 is 90% vaccinated and fully compliant with the CMS mandate, a spokeswoman said.

Benefis Health System, which is based in Great Falls and also operates in Helena, said earlier this week that 37 employees opted to end their employment rather than get vaccinated or try for an exemption. The resignations were not concentrated in a specific department or employee type, according to Whitney Bania, senior communications specialist at Benefis.

About 4% of staff secured a medical or religious exemption. Of those, 29% were medical deferrals and 71% were religious deferrals.

Those who fall into the vaccinated camp make up 94.6% of the employees.

PureView Health Center said 8% of its staff of about nearly 100 employees got a religious exemption and there were no medical exemptions. And, it had 2% of staff leave because they did not want to get vaccinated.

Chief Executive Officer Jill-Marie Steeley said this means that 98% of its staff complied with the requirements.

Montana VA Health Care, as a government agency, has been under different reporting regulations than hospitals in the private sector, officials said.

They said all 1,350 health care employees are in compliance with this requirement by either being vaccinated against COVID-19 or by requesting a reasonable accommodation.

Officials said 1,156 (85%) of Montana VA health care personnel are vaccinated. Montana VA has required weekly COVID-19 antigen testing for staff who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 since Oct. 26, 2021.

Rose Hughes, executive director of the Montana Health Care Association, said her organization was concerned about losing staff because of the federal mandate. However, they do support staff being vaccinated for the protection of themselves and others.

“I believe the availability of medical and religious exemptions has softened the blow but of course any loss of staff will exacerbate the severe staff shortages we are experiencing,” she said in an email. “The workforce shortage is the most severe we've ever seen. The cost of labor continues to rise and nursing homes are having to use more and more ‘travelers’ at extremely high hourly rates plus travel and other costs.”

Hughes said the financial help they were previously receiving from the state has stopped, making things worse.

“The issue isn't really about how many staff are vaccinated, it's about whether we have sufficient staff to care for our residents,” she said, adding policymakers need to get serious about the direct care workforce shortage -- particularly those who care for the most vulnerable elderly residents.

She said they have suggested using ARPA funds to address workforce issues, only to repeatedly be told "no."

“Something needs to change,” Hughes said.

Staff Writer Emily Schabacker and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.