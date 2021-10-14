Helena has been exploring groundwater supply for years

The reservation, the largest in the Upper Missouri Closed Basin, is generally use-it-or-lose-it with a deadline at the end of 2025. A city report prepared by the company HydroSolutions last year reviewed earlier work and put forward plans to develop the reservation before the clock ran out.

In 1998, the city drilled a new well and deepened an existing test hole from the 1980s near the Missouri plant to explore the groundwater supply, according to the report. Domestic and irrigation wells mostly use a shallow aquifer, generally less than 150 feet deep, but the test hole had reached a deeper aquifer starting 335 feet down.

The 1998 well hit the deep aquifer at 350 feet down and another aquifer below it starting at over 500 feet deep, which a subsequent report named D1 and D2. These deep aquifers were also found by later wells and the 2020 report said their occurrence “remains an encouraging groundwater target,” as they are less vulnerable to contamination than surface sources.

Further drilling didn’t happen because of “unsatisfactory PW1 [well] yield results,” according to the report, and Public Works Director Ryan Leland said the city budget sidelined the project.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}