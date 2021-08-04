Helena has 2nd hottest July, weather service says

Last month was Helena's second hottest July in nearly 80 years, according to records kept by the National Weather Service.

The Queen City had 28 days of 90 degrees or warmer weather, said Matt Ludwig, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

The average temperature was 77.6 degrees in July. The city's hottest July was in 2007, when the average temperature was 78.9 degrees, Ludwig said. This is according to National Weather Service records since the 1930s.

In Helena, the normal temperature in July has been 70.6 degrees. The average "high temperature" was 94.5 degrees this July in Helena.

The statewide temperature average of 74.2 degrees was 5.9 degrees above normal and the fourth warmest on record, the National Weather Service said. A high temperature of 100 degrees or higher was recorded on 24 days anywhere in the state, matching the record set in 1936.

It was also the 16th driest July on record for Montana, and the driest since 2017.

July ranked the seventh driest, and had the driest July soils since 2017, according to NWS records going back to 1995.

