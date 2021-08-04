Helena has 2nd hottest July, weather service says

Last month was Helena's second hottest July in nearly 80 years, according to records kept by the National Weather Service.
The Queen City had 28 days of 90 degrees or warmer weather, said Matt Ludwig, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Great Falls.
The average temperature was 77.6 degrees in July. The city's hottest July was in 2007, when the average temperature was 78.9 degrees, Ludwig said. This is according to National Weather Service records since the 1930s.
In Helena, the normal temperature in July has been 70.6 degrees. The average "high temperature" was 94.5 degrees this July in Helena.
The statewide temperature average of 74.2 degrees was 5.9 degrees above normal and the fourth warmest on record, the National Weather Service said. A high temperature of 100 degrees or higher was recorded on 24 days anywhere in the state, matching the record set in 1936.
It was also the 16th driest July on record for Montana, and the driest since 2017.
July ranked the seventh driest, and had the driest July soils since 2017, according to NWS records going back to 1995.
It was the hottest July ever in Mullan Pass and Wolf Point, according to the National Weather Service. Mullan Pass had an average temperature of 68.7 degrees for July, compared to an average July temperature of 60.7 degrees. Wolf Point had an average temperature of 77.6 degrees, compared to its average of 71.3 degrees.
In its monthly summary, the National Weather Service said a ridge of high pressure was centered over Montana for most of July. Although this is normal for July, this year’s ridge was much stronger.
It said several records were set for extreme heat and precipitation was below normal, at record dryness at several locations.
July temperature anomalies ranged from 2.4 degrees above normal at West Yellowstone to 7.8 degrees above normal at Mullan Pass.
The warmest average temperatures were in northwest Montana with an average of 81.3 degrees at Dry Blood Creek in Petroleum County, while the coolest was 54.8 degrees at Placer Basin in Sweet Grass County.
Precipitation was heaviest in areas of central and southeast Montana with much of the rest of the state being very dry. Some of these areas received less than one-quarter inch of rain.
The highest amount, 2.42 inches, fell near Roundup, with 2.41 inches near Baker.
The month’s statewide average of 0.63 inches was 0.73 inches below normal.
Smoke was an overwhelming topic in July. It began to show up around July 8, and stayed for the month, weather officials said.
