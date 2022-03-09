Helena Hands On Global member heads to Ukraine border

Members of Helena-based organization Hands On Global are headed to Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Helena local and executive director Valerie Hellermann will be joining a team including two doctors, a nurses and an Emergency Medical Technician on the border town to establish a medical team and setup in that area. Hellermann, a former nurse, is from Helena and said she would be flying out of Bozeman on Wednesday, but the other members of the team come from all over, including the country of Denmark.

"We need to get out there and make an assessment. We will either set up a camp or have a mobile setup," Hellermann said. "We will be offering primary care and wound care."

Hellermann said the team has to arrive in the area and assess the situation before knowing what exactly their medical relief efforts will look like. However, this is the domain of Hands On Global, despite the organization being in the news lately for resettling Afghan refugees, Hellerman said that is actually new to the organization and providing medical relief is a primary purpose of the organization.

"We have been providing medical relief since 2017," Hellermann said. "Resettling people is new to us and is rewarding as opposed to delivering care, which can be difficult."

Hellermann said this will be the first time she has gone to eastern Europe. Siret is about 1 mile from the Ukraine-Romania border. Hellermann laments there is another war happening, but said Hands On goes where it is needed.

"I am nervous because it is close to an active conflict zone," Hellermann said. "It is always hard because we are taking care of people fleeing horrifying situations. People have left their homes very quickly without notice."

With that abrupt leaving of their homes comes a litany of other issues. Hellermann said those fleeing the Ukraine may have left behind important medical equipment or medications, both of which are situations Hands On Global can help solve.

Hellermann said they also will be leaving their homes and going on to some place in the European Union. She said they have nowhere to go and empathizing with them and trying to help is some of the most important work Hands On Global does.

"One of the important things we do is show them that despite what they are going through we see them," Hellermann said. "And we care about them."

Donations are being accepted at https://bit.ly/3sXjfin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.