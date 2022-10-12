Helena Habitat home to be resold for $240K via lottery drawing

As the median home price in the area nears half a million dollars, one Helena home will be sold for a flat $240,000 via a lottery drawing among eligible buyers.

The two-story, 1,440-square-foot home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Helena Area Habitat for Humanity built the home in 2019 at 2889 Stacia Ave. in Helena’s Mountain View Meadows for a local family in need of affordable housing.

The original homeowner, who is now moving, owns the structure and leases the ground from a statewide land trust called Trust Montana.

About 20 local Habitat For Humanity homes were built on land that was deeded to Trust Montana to help ensure the properties remain permanently affordable to future generations of homebuyers.

“This is the first land trust resale in the Helena area,” Jacob Kuntz, executive director of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, said in a press release. “Through a land trust, the homebuyer receives a discount on the price of the home in exchange for agreeing to restrict the resale price of the home in the future. In this case, the equity of the homebuyer may gain in the home is capped at 1.5% (per year) of the $240,000 sale price.”

The home is being co-listed for sale by Mary Ahmann Hibbard and Jared Engels of Helena Home Team. To be eligible for the lottery drawing, prospective buyers must make less than 80% of the area median income (which comes out to $78,650 a year for a family of four), submit a lender’s pre-approval letter, and not currently own any other real estate.

The home will be available for private showings Oct. 13-23. All offers must be submitted before Oct. 24, and the lottery drawing will be Oct. 25.

Based on comparable homes in the area, the press release says the home is valued at $365,000. Offers above $240,000 will not be accepted.

“In September, the median cost for the average home in the Helena area was $485,335,” said Hibbard. “Having grown up in Montana, I am fortunate to be able to still afford to live, work, and play here. This is not the case for many other Helena residents who are simply priced out of the current market conditions.”

Jessica Moore of Windermere Real Estate in Helena said she has already heard from seven or eight people interested in the property, and she will be reaching out to more who were priced out of homeownership in the past.

“The minute it hit the market my phone started blowing up,” she said.

For more information and photos of the home, visit www.helenahometeam.com/property/2889-stacia-ave.