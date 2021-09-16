Helena Habitat for Humanity 'blitz building' 4 houses in 10 days

Building a home is usually not a quick process, but Helena Area Habitat for Humanity aims to put up four new houses over the next 10 days for local residents in need.
It's part of the 2021 "Home Builders Blitz" project where Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is working with Blitz Home Builders, a national organization dedicated to building homes fast for a good cause. The project started on Thursday and is set to conclude at an unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The homes are being built in the Red Fox Meadows subdivision in East Helena, near the corner of Lake Helena Drive and Canyon Ferry Road. According to Jacob Kuntz, executive director at Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, the houses are a "bit more modest" than some of the other homes in the subdivision.
"We have 120 volunteers today, and across all 10 days we have 450 volunteers," Kuntz said. "And they'll put in about 10,000 man hours. It's crazy."
This project is something of a first for the local HFH office. In 2018, the organization built a single home in five days, making this an exponential increase in output. Kuntz said the project is a matter of both sophistication and organization. The organization has been building its capacity since 2015, Kuntz said.
According to Kuntz, it is also a matter of building relationships with local contractors and local organizations to secure sponsorships and volunteers.
Kuntz said this project got started with conversations with Blitz Home Builders back in late 2020. By June of this year the "pre-build" portions of the project had begun, such as pouring foundation. In late spring, HFH helped four homeowners secure their loans and ownership of these properties.
"Our typical builds are 8 to 10 months. This is obviously much faster," Kuntz said. "It's about five months total if you count the prep phase."
Blitz Home Builders had volunteers from 20 states across the US come to Helena this summer to help build these homes. According to Ed Bana of Phoenix, Arizona, the Helena crew is one of the best he has ever worked with. Bana has been with Blitz Home Builders for 21 years. He said the program is all volunteer and they have people from the east to west coast traveling once per year to help build houses.
"The local Habitat for Humanity was nice enough to invite us out here, and we had somewhere between 60 and 90 volunteers come out," Bana said. "This affiliate is just amazing. Their goal is fantastic and their planning is great."
Bana said he has rarely seen a site as well organized and well prepared as the one in Helena. Bana said he started out working with his local HFH in Phoenix before going to work for Honeywell, which did a lot of blitz building. That fueled his passion for blitz building as a concept.
"We have people come back year after year," Bana said. "It's fun, you get to give back and it's really just a great thing."
According to Kuntz, the goal for the Helena HFH is to be building 30 houses per year by 2030. He said it took 25 years for the organization to build its first 30 houses and five years to build its second 30 houses.
"We've got to do more. We are on pace for eight houses per year right now," Kuntz said. "These are people that are just trying to live in our community and not be stressed out all the time. It has kind of lit a fire under us."
Kuntz said the barriers to home ownership continue to increase in our community. Houses that were $220,000 just a few years ago have doubled in price and rent has gone up exponentially, he said.
Heather Bomar is a lifelong Helena resident and the future owner of one of these houses. Bomar said she took off these 10 days from her job at the Office of Veterans Affairs to help build her own house.
"It's a big learning experience," Bomar said. "It's hard to believe it's real. There is just so much support not just in our community, but from across the county."
The journey down HFH's long waiting list started three years ago for Bomar. She said she went through financial counseling and worked on improving her credit rating. The single mom of four children has been living in low-income housing for the past few years but even that has become unaffordable.
"I'm just very grateful. This is a life-changing opportunity and it's cool to learn about the building process," Bomar said. "Love, sweat and tears went into this and to be able to be a part of it and do it with my own hands makes me feel like I really did it."
Kuntz said he has never heard of any other home building blitz as big as this one in the state and he considers it a great launching platform for the goals that the local HFH wants to reach in the next few years.
"There is no better time for us to start working on it than now," Kuntz said. "We feel honored that these highly skilled volunteers, that really know what they're doing, would choose us and come here."