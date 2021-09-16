Helena Habitat for Humanity 'blitz building' 4 houses in 10 days

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have people come back year after year," Bana said. "It's fun, you get to give back and it's really just a great thing."

According to Kuntz, the goal for the Helena HFH is to be building 30 houses per year by 2030. He said it took 25 years for the organization to build its first 30 houses and five years to build its second 30 houses.

"We've got to do more. We are on pace for eight houses per year right now," Kuntz said. "These are people that are just trying to live in our community and not be stressed out all the time. It has kind of lit a fire under us."

Kuntz said the barriers to home ownership continue to increase in our community. Houses that were $220,000 just a few years ago have doubled in price and rent has gone up exponentially, he said.

Heather Bomar is a lifelong Helena resident and the future owner of one of these houses. Bomar said she took off these 10 days from her job at the Office of Veterans Affairs to help build her own house.

"It's a big learning experience," Bomar said. "It's hard to believe it's real. There is just so much support not just in our community, but from across the county."