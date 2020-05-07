Helena gyms, museums and theaters cautiously optimistic about reopening

He also mentioned that the YMCA will give credit to those who paid for canceled sports and camp programs and is working on alternatives for any programs that it can't safely provide.

"We are not going to take any risks with our members' health or our staff's health," Oclander said. "We are not going to compromise on that."

The Montana Historical Society has yet to determine a reopening plan for its museum adjacent to the Montana Capitol, spokeswoman Eve Byron said. However, she was able to share some of the organization's planned safety measures.

"We are going to be asking all visitors to wear protective masks," Byron said. "And we will be limiting the number of people in the building and in the research center."

Bryon said that first and foremost, MHS wants to ensure a safe environment for visitors and staff. She doubts the museum will open on a Friday, but suggested the possibility of opening on the Monday after May 15.

MHS officials are also considering starting with a soft opening, with only members and volunteers allowed on the premises. She expects the museum will likely be open to the general public by the third week.