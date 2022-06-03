Helena groups to get $270,000 in grants from Bremer trust

Five Helena-based groups will get a total of $270,000 from nearly $11 million in grants dispersed in several states by the Otto Bremer Trust.

“The grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are impressed with the good work they do,” Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee, said Thursday in a news release.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minnesota, that blends finance and philanthropy.

Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and helps bring a better quality of life for residents of Montana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

The Helena recipients are:

Florence Crittenton Home & Services will get $25,000 for general operations to provide residential treatment, transitional living, early home visiting, parent education, child care, case management and permanent supportive housing for women and children.

Friendship Center of Helena Inc. will get $50,000 for general operations to provide services to those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking and to help provide relationships free from violence in the community.

St. Peter's Health Foundation will get $80,000 to improve behavioral health systems within the greater Helena community.

Leadership Montana will get $75,000 for leadership programming to develop and improve the state's economic wellbeing in Montana.

Montana Budget and Policy Center will get $40,000 to expand and improve the health and well-being of children in Montana and North Dakota through the collection, analysis and distribution of quality data and information.

OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corp., a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Co., a financial resources subsidiary.

Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $948 million in people, places and opportunities in the Upper Midwest, trust officials said.

In its most recent announcement, the trust said it had dispersed the $11 million through 158 grants.

Earlier Helena-area recipients have included Helena Food Share, Region IV Family Outreach, Deaconess Children's Services and SIM-MT.

For more on the trust, go to https://bit.ly/3xet5ie.

