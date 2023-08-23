Helena Toys for Tots donated more than 2,000 children’s toys to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services on Tuesday for use in their family visitation rooms across the state.

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras joined DPHHS Director Charlie Brereton to accept the toys and various furnishings from local community partners at the Child and Family Services Division (CFSD) office in Helena.

“Establishing strong partnerships with faith and community organizations is critical in helping provide that extra boost of support for Montana’s children and families,” Juras said in a news release. “Many organizations are wanting to lend a hand, and this is an excellent example of local organizations coming together to make a difference.”

The initiative was organized by DPHHS Office of Faith and Community Based Services, Helena Toys for Tots, Buffalo Church, Promise 686 and CFSD staff that worked together to make improvements to three visitation rooms located in Helena’s Arcade Building. The rooms are used for safe parenting time between children in foster care and their parents.

“This project is designed to provide additional accommodations for families and to support them as much as possible. This effort started with conversations between Toys for Tots – Helena co-coordinator Howard Mears and Set Free Ministries Church Pastors Murph and Kim Powers, who are also foster parents in Helena,” Faith and Community Based Services Coordinator Rob Lawler said.

Angie Fillinger of Toys for Tots Helena said the organization has been looking to expand its support beyond Christmas-time toy donations to support the child welfare system throughout the year. “This is another way we can give back to the community outside of the holiday season, and we’re proud to partner with DPHHS,” Fillinger said.

She said Toys for Tots has been growing its footprint nationally, such as expanding into support for foster care, and this is now happening in Montana.

In 2022, Helena Toys for Tots donated nearly 19,000 toys to about 2,500 children, and today’s donation includes about 2,000 more toys.

DPHHS officials say the ability to have donated toys on-site that are appropriate for youth of all ages is extremely helpful during safe parenting time because it allows a way for parents and children to interact.

In addition, Buffalo Church, a partnering Promise 686 church, is supplying furnishings such as infant changing tables for all three rooms, lighting and decorations to instill a family room atmosphere.

“We appreciate the opportunity to pitch in and help the families in this community that we love, and this is an amazing chance for us to give back to our city and help make a positive difference,” said Buffalo Church Lead Pastor Todd Nicholson.

The Office of Faith and Community Based Services is a conduit between DPHHS and faith and community organizations across Montana creating a two-way flow of information, resources and programs to serve each community most effectively, the news release states.

Lawler said there are plans to replicate these types of volunteer partnerships in other communities to better support Montana’s child welfare system.

This work also connects to recently passed legislation. Senate Bill 163, which establishes a volunteer program to support child protective services activities.

Lawler said in the coming months, DPHHS will establish an online registration portal to refer potential volunteers to faith and community-based organizations offering volunteer opportunities that support child protective services activities.

“We’re looking forward to providing an easy avenue for Montanans interested in partnering with us,” Lawler said in the news release. “We know that organizations are more than eager to help and that’s exciting.”