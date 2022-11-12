Helena group that brings international visitors to Montana is facing tough times

A longtime nonprofit group that brings some international flavor to Montana is facing tough, changing times, according to its board president, who vowed the organization will survive but is not quite sure what its future will look like.

Jeffrey Tiberi of Helena-based WorldMontana talked about the challenges facing his group to members of Hometown Helena, a grassroots civic organization, saying they did not recover from the ravages of COVID-19, in which international travel and human contact were limited.

“The pandemic knocked our socks off,” he said Thursday, adding they had not had visitors for such a long time that many WorldMontana members lost interest and initiative. “Sure, we have Zoom meetings, but they are not good enough.”

WorldMontana, nearly 30 years old, is one of 95 nonprofit centers throughout the United Sates that promotes global understanding through citizen diplomacy. It works with the International Visitor Leadership Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State. It arranges meetings between international visitors and their professional counterparts to discuss common interests.

Pre-pandemic, WorldMontana hosted more than 170 visitors from 50 countries yearly, Tiberi said. Most recently, journalists from Germany visited Helena and Whitefish.

He said it has brought some benefit to Montana as in 2018, WorldMontana turned 39,000 local dollars into $154,000 of economic activity in the state.

Tiberi said he compares WorldMontana to farmers planting the seed of international understanding and cooperation of world peace right here in Montana. And he said visitors often give Montana the highest marks of their U.S. trip. That includes people who also go to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

"You know how Montanans are," he said in a telephone interview Friday, "we are upfront and tell it like it is."

Tiberi quoted a visitor who said the group changed their minds on the American dream.

He told Hometown Helena members he once asked a dignitary what is the one thing they could take from us. The answer was: Right turn on red.

Nikki Andersen, vice president of the board who is now serving as acting director, said the program attracts emerging leaders from around the world who eventually end up in Montana as part of their visit to the United States.

Most are studying a specific topic essential to their country.

“The people we are hosting in Montana are extremely committed to making the most of their time here in the U.S. and more specifically in Montana,” she said.

She and Tiberi said that from the Montana side of the equation, there are so many issues that these guests are interested in such as mining, Native American issues and entrepreneurship.

They said the visits provide the opportunity to build international relationships that can benefit Montana.

Tiberi told Hometown Helena that since the pandemic, many WorldMontana board members do not want to serve another term.

“We are down to four board members, but we are determined to succeed,” he said, adding they “will survive in some manner but it will be different.”

Tiberi said the board is looking at future options: Does it follow the same model it has used in the past? Does it look for partners who have the same goals or should it connect with another international focused entity?

And in an August Facebook posting he announced the resignation of Executive Director Sasha Fendrick, who he noted was well known throughout the community. He said they have not filled the position due to finances.

He thanked the hundreds of Montanans who have helped over the years.

Tiberi said the group is “limping along now,” waiting to hear on its request for a grant from Washington, D.C.

“Once that’s confirmed, we’ll move faster with our vehicle here,” he said.

Those with questions, comments, or ideas, can reach Tiberi at Tiberi52@gmail.com or go to info@WorldMontana.org.

To make a donation, go to https://worldmontana.org/.