Helena group gets update on new Montana Heritage Center project

Completion of the Montana Heritage Center will now likely be in the spring of 2025 instead of 2024, due to construction material delays, state officials said Thursday.

Bruce Whittenberg, former director of the Montana Historical Society, told members of Hometown Helena, a grassroots group, that he had just toured the $81 million center now under construction.

“It’s really going to be something,” he said. “It will be a wonderful addition to the state of Montana.”

Officials had said earlier they expected the new facility to open in 2024 or early 2025.

Eve Byron, public information officer with the Montana Historical Society, said spring 2025 is the new projected opening date. She added she has heard that Sletten Construction Co. is ahead of schedule. But she added that flexibility was needed when it comes to construction.

The new 66,000-square-foot addition at 225 N. Roberts St. will have expanded galleries, so visitors can see more of the art and artifacts held in trust by the Montana Historical Society. It also will include meeting rooms for up to 300 people and a public café.

The heritage center’s projected cost has grown from its original price tag of $53 million to $81 million, due to skyrocketing prices for labor, building materials and shortages. Byron said Thursday the projected cost remains at $81 million.

Montana billionaire Dennis Washington and wife, Phyllis, donated $25 million through their foundation to help keep the project on track. They attended the May topping off ceremony and encouraged others to donate as well.

Ground was broken on the center in September 2020, following a nearly 15-year effort to build a new facility. Officials said the current museum was outdated and did not have the room to display the state’s extensive collections. It is expected to bring in 78,000 more visitors a year and create $7.5 million more in annual tourist spending.

Senate Bill 338, known as the Montana Museums Act of 2020, passed in the final hours of the 2019 legislative session.

Lawmakers increased the statewide accommodations tax -- often called a bed tax as it targets tourists and applies to hotel rooms and campgrounds -- from 3% to 4% to use a portion to pay for the new home for the Montana Historical Society. Not only was it to benefit the creation of a new Heritage Center, it also created a grant program to fund restorations of historical sites and museums across the state.

Whittenberg urged the public to drive by the construction site and see the progress being made on the new center.

“It’s pretty darn cool,” he said.