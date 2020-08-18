Helena group celebrates 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of women from the Helena League of Women Voters gathered at the Capitol building on Tuesday to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.

The Nineteenth Amendment, which prohibited voter discrimination based on sex, was officially ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. It was then certified on Aug. 26, 1920.

The moment was the culmination of years of fighting for women's suffrage. According to HLWV co-president Margaret Bentwood, the anniversary also marks the 100-year anniversary of the league.

"We are still here and we are still working," Bentwood said. "We are still in favor of democracy."

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney said the day is a big one for Montana women. According to a brief history lesson Cooney provided, Montana women played a major role in the national women's suffrage movement. This includes electing the first-ever congresswoman, Jeannette Rankin, in 1916.

"Her relentless work laid the foundation for the Nineteenth Amendment," Cooney said. "I'm so proud and honored to be joining you today for this celebration."