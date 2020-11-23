Helena gives initial approval to Capital Hill Urban Renewal District

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She added that such districts often result in a reversal of declining property values in not only the district, but also within the surrounding areas.

The currently proposed projects to be funded with tax incremental financing funds mostly involve infrastructure upgrades.

"Infrastructure improvements are needed in the area," Haugen said. "We've identified several areas, particularly around Stewart Homes, where the area could certainly benefit from improvements to the sewer and water mains. Storm water retention is always an issue. Again, sidewalks, curbs and gutters. And landscaping."

Another goal of the creation of the district is to incentivize infill development on vacant and underutilized parcels within its boundaries.

"It was one of our goals downtown, one of our goals in the Sixth Ward, and it's certainly one of our goals in this area," Haugen said.

Another goal of the district is to expand the supply of housing for senior, disabled and low-income residents, Haugen said.

"We want to see if there is a possibly that maybe down the road we can purchase property with the URD funding and prepare sites for redevelopment and discounting that land to developers who want to do some more low-income housing projects," she said.