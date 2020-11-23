Helena gives initial approval to Capital Hill Urban Renewal District

The Helena City Commission on Monday approved the first passage of a resolution establishing a Capital Hill Urban Renewal District.
The creation of the district would capture increases in property taxes within its boundaries and reinvest those funds into projects within the district.
Monday's passage also established a public hearing date on the topic for Dec. 7.
The proposed boundary stretches from Montana Avenue on the west to Interstate 15 on the east, and a block north of Prospect Avenue and one block south of 11th Street.
In addition to the old mall site, the proposed district includes 10 hotels, the Samuel V. Stewart Homes development managed by the Helena Housing Authority and several state-owned or state-leased office buildings along 11th Avenue.
If a URD were created, funding could go to infrastructure such as sidewalk repair, or creating safer road patterns via better accessibility to places such as Stewart Homes, said Sharon Haugen, the city’s community development director, during Monday's city commission meeting.
The district would have a 15-year lifespan, though it could be extended by city commission action if deemed necessary.
"In many blighted areas, property values are flat or declining, so these areas are no longer contributing to the tax base," Haugen said. "With the urban renewal district there's an opportunity to bring redevelopment and thereby increase property values."
Support Local Journalism
She added that such districts often result in a reversal of declining property values in not only the district, but also within the surrounding areas.
The currently proposed projects to be funded with tax incremental financing funds mostly involve infrastructure upgrades.
"Infrastructure improvements are needed in the area," Haugen said. "We've identified several areas, particularly around Stewart Homes, where the area could certainly benefit from improvements to the sewer and water mains. Storm water retention is always an issue. Again, sidewalks, curbs and gutters. And landscaping."
Another goal of the creation of the district is to incentivize infill development on vacant and underutilized parcels within its boundaries.
"It was one of our goals downtown, one of our goals in the Sixth Ward, and it's certainly one of our goals in this area," Haugen said.
Another goal of the district is to expand the supply of housing for senior, disabled and low-income residents, Haugen said.
"We want to see if there is a possibly that maybe down the road we can purchase property with the URD funding and prepare sites for redevelopment and discounting that land to developers who want to do some more low-income housing projects," she said.
Haugen also said city staff will begin discussions with the city planning board to possibly adjust the district's zoning in December.
The planning board certified the proposed URD matches the goals of the city's growth policy and recommended approval.
The resolution's first passage was approved on a unanimous 5-0 vote.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.