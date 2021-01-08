Helena forming working groups on police reform, mental health

"We're convening these groups for the purpose of being better and always seeing how we can keep improving on any systems we have," Haladay said. "So, I look forward to those, and I'm looking forward to seeing them. But I'll just say from the outset, I'm concerned (the school resource officer working group is) the one area that we are not saying to ourselves, 'let's aim high.' We're saying, 'maybe we're gonna adopt 100% status quo on this one,' and I'd encourage us to challenge ourselves on that one just like we're challenging ourselves on all of the others."