Helena Food Share Turkey Challenge underway

The Helena Food Share Turkey Challenge is up and running with the goal of putting together 2,500 holiday meals by Nov. 18.

A $20 donation buys all the side dishes needed for a family; $30 buys a turkey or ham for a family and $50 buys a complete Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday meal for a family.

The tradition continues this year at the Lewis and Clark Library but with a new twist. Rather than bringing turkeys, Helena Food Share is asking the community to make a donation online and then come to the library 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 to drop off any financial and canned food donations and join in a celebration of gratitude.

Cochrane Insurance will be matching up to $10,000 in donations on Nov. 18. Whether people come to the library with a check or donate online that day, the donation will be matched, Food Share representatives said.

“The fun of the Turkey Challenge helps us meet the greater challenge – providing food and hope to our neighbors in need,” Helena Food Shares’ Development Director Tim Joyce said. “As always, we are grateful for the generous support of everyone who helps meet this vital need in our community.”

Online fundraising can be done at helenafoodshare.org or by mail.

Any canned food items are welcome. That includes canned pumpkin, boxed stuffing, canned fruit, Jell-O, pudding, canned cranberries, evaporated milk, canned green beans, canned yams/sweet potatoes, canned broth and olives.

Events at the library Nov. 18 include a cooking demonstration at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and holiday food samples, holiday art projects for children and a Holiday Food Drive Challenge in which people are encouraged to bring canned food donations and challenge other families, businesses or organizations by placing their names on the challenge board.

People can also take a selfie with Tom Turkey and post it on social media with the #Turkey-Challenge hashtag.

Anyone who needs food support for the holidays can sign up online at helenafoodshare.org, at the pantry when they come to shop, or they can call the Helena Food Share offices during regular hours. Thanksgiving meal sign-ups run from Nov. 1-18, and Christmas sign-ups from Dec. 1-16.

Food drives for the Helena Food Share pantry will be held Nov. 12 at Safeway and Albertsons and Nov. 19 at Van’s Thriftway.