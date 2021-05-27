Helena Food Share to reopen to customer traffic

Helena Food Share will reopen its doors for customer traffic Tuesday, after being closed to shoppers for nearly a year due to concerns about COVID-19.

Kim Dale, program operations manager, told members of Hometown Helena, an informal meeting of residents, the store has been distributing food for pickup, but has not allowed people inside to shop.

“We have had service for them, but it has been a grab and go kind of service at the front door,” she said Thursday. “Starting June 1 we will open our doors back up for customers to come back inside to our market and do choice shopping again.”

She said they were excited to be able to allow customers to come in and choose their own groceries again. She said 90% of people surveyed who use the food pantry said they were excited to return and shop for themselves.

Helena Food Share will still provide grab and go service.

According to their website, Tuesday hours are 12:30-3:30 p.m. Hours are 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The pantry is closed Memorial Day.