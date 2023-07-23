Helena Food Share will have a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its new $10.3 million Community Food Resource Center.

It will be 8:30 a.m., at the construction site at 1280 Boulder Ave., just off Montana Avenue. The public may attend and refreshments will be provided.

Food share officials said this event marks a significant milestone in its mission to ensure individuals and families facing food insecurity have somewhere to turn.

“With this groundbreaking event, we are taking a momentous step forward to enhance our capacity to serve more individuals and families facing food insecurity in the greater Helena area, with more efficiency and by utilizing food in our community that might otherwise go to waste,” Bruce Day, Helena Food Share executive director, said in a news release.

Helena Food Share has been at the forefront of combating hunger in the Helena Valley for 36 years, distributing millions of meals to those who struggle to put food on the table.

Day said the upgraded and larger facility will help Helena Food Share meet the growing demand for food support and has built-in flexibility for expansion during times of greater need.

“The new facility will bring all operations under one roof, providing 3 times the shopping and warehouse space,” he said. “In addition to a larger market with a broader selection of nutritious foods, the building will have an indoor lobby so customers can be out of the elements while they wait to check in before shopping.”

He said staff was excited about the Commercial Production Kitchen and the Community Room.

Day said the kitchen will allow food share to receive and prepare foods from more sources, increase serving options and prep and preserve food for later use.

“With increased storage and processing capabilities, we can rescue and distribute a wider variety of perishable and non-perishable food items, ensuring nutritious options are available anytime for those in need. In the Community Room, customers and the public can gather to learn about healthy eating and cooking skills,” he said.

He added it will also be available for the community to use as an event and teaching space.”

The center will feature more efficient storage solutions, energy- and water-conservation elements, a demonstration garden, waste and composting management, and morel on-site parking for cars and bikes.

Attendees at Thursday’s groundbreaking can tour the construction site, view 3D renderings of the building design, and learn more about the impact of this facility on the Helena area.