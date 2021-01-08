Helena Food Share sees increased need in 2020

The need for food assistance in the Helena area was high in 2020.
Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day said that in 2020 the nonprofit food assistance organization provided 22,459 services to 3,860 households. And it distributed 2.68 million pounds of food in the past year, as opposed to 1.8 million pounds in 2019.
“We have really moved a lot of food out of our doors and onto the tables of families in this community,” he said.
Day said the organization estimates that it takes 1.2 pounds of food for a meal. He said that means it provided 2.2 million meals in the community last year, or more than 180,000 meals a month.
He attributed about 500,000 pounds of the distribution to the Farmers to Food Box program, which is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and provided food assistance to 1,400 households a week for 16 weeks.
Day said the food share has been dealing with a growing number of people who had never been to a food bank before. Day said there was a rate of about 100 new families coming each month, far greater than the number a year ago.
“A year ago we would have had about 50 new families a month as opposed to 100,” he said.
Day said it feels good to provide food assistance to the needy, “but it’s heartbreaking to know there are that many people in the community who need food assistance.”
Helena Food Share has estimated 1 in 7 adults in the community need food assistance and it's a higher rate for kids 1-5.
Day said the hunger rate in the community was high prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our experience shows that while food insecurity was an issue before COVID, it has increased the number of people who do not always know where they will get their next meal,” he said.
“We just have seen a lot more situations where people suddenly find themselves in a position of needing help and food is one way where they can get that help,” Day said. “It’s not uncommon to see people in our community do fine one month and then a car repair or hospital bill … or loss of a job can put them behind.”
He said the community has also stepped up this year and supported services.
“We are grateful for the generosity,” he said.
For more on Helena Food Share, or to make a donation, go to helenafoodshare.org.
