Helena Food Share sees increased need in 2020

The need for food assistance in the Helena area was high in 2020.

Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day said that in 2020 the nonprofit food assistance organization provided 22,459 services to 3,860 households. And it distributed 2.68 million pounds of food in the past year, as opposed to 1.8 million pounds in 2019.

“We have really moved a lot of food out of our doors and onto the tables of families in this community,” he said.

Day said the organization estimates that it takes 1.2 pounds of food for a meal. He said that means it provided 2.2 million meals in the community last year, or more than 180,000 meals a month.

He attributed about 500,000 pounds of the distribution to the Farmers to Food Box program, which is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and provided food assistance to 1,400 households a week for 16 weeks.

Day said the food share has been dealing with a growing number of people who had never been to a food bank before. Day said there was a rate of about 100 new families coming each month, far greater than the number a year ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A year ago we would have had about 50 new families a month as opposed to 100,” he said.