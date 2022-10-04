Helena Food Share seeks funding for new, larger location

Helena Food Share, through the city of Helena, has applied for a $750,000 community development block grant to help offset the cost of a proposed larger facility.

The grant, administered through the Montana Department of Commerce, is an integral part of a larger funding package that includes nearly $1.5 million in new market tax credits and a half million dollars in Lewis and Clark County American Rescue Plan Act funds. The nonprofit also hopes to raise $5 million through a capital campaign expected to conclude early next year.

Helena Food Share hopes to build the more than 20,000-square-foot facility, dubbed the Community Food Resource Center, at 1225 Boulder Ave.

"HFS currently serves one in seven community members and has seen an increase in the number of people needing to access for services," a Helena Community Development Department memo states. "The current facility is being utilized beyond its functional capacity and does not give HFS the space it needs to meet the ongoing and future needs that are anticipated."

In an interview ahead of the commission's approval Monday evening, Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day said the need in the community is outpacing the rise in population.

Helena Food Share currently serves about 1,500 households a month or about 120 people per day. The current facility's confines allow only seven people at a time to pick up food for their family, resulting in long lines every day.

"We're just way beyond the point of having enough adequate space to be able to provide the kind of services we're providing to the community," Day said.

Helena's Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator Ellie Ray told the city commission Monday the need for the nonprofit's services was also "in no small part exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic" and noted that it serves more than Helena residents.

"They serve the tri-county area, so it's a broad cross-section of the population in the region," Ray said.

Since moving into the current building in 2000, Day said the number of services offered to the community have increased by 2,600%, including delivering 1,100 meals for Helena area school children each week in addition to food specifically for seniors and unsheltered people.

The sharp increase in services and a larger staff made it necessary for the nonprofit to rent two additional spaces, a warehouse for food storage and some office space within about four blocks of the food pantry, which helped temporarily alleviate the pressure, but Helena Food Share has long outgrown those as well.

"Our staff has to look hard to find a place to put a pallet with soup on it," Day said. "With this project we'll try to combine all of our operations, all of our services to the public as well as our food storage and processing and space for staff all under one roof."

The additional space will allow the pantry to store additional food it might receive from the United States Department of Agriculture or Montana Food Bank Network. It will also be better suited to make bulk purchases.

The food pantry's budget will also benefit from the proposed facility.

"There's definitely going to be cost savings from the amount of money that we're spending every year to rent those spaces that will be able to go back into the new building," Day said.

The city commission unanimously approved sponsoring the grant application, a requirement for applicants.

The $750,000 ask is the maximum the commerce department will award, and Helena Food Share noted in its application the funds would be exclusively dedicated to construction activities.

"It's clear the impact that this organization has on this community," City Commissioner Emily Dean said. "Particularly during the pandemic for school kids whose lives were turned upside down. They're the most heavily impacted when there's this kind of disruption... Very grateful for your work and very excited to support this."

Day said his organization is grateful for the city's partnership.

"We greatly appreciate the city's work on this," he said. "City staff has been great in providing us support, helping us prepare and get this grant ready to submit."

Ray thanked Helena Housing Coordinator Kara Snyder, the Helena Food Share board and its staff for their work in the application process.

The other critical component in Helena Food Share's more than $8 million funding package is its $5 million capital campaign.

Day said the campaign began September of 2021.

"We're well over halfway to that $5 million with a number of funding requests out and in the pipeline that we expect to be positive, so we've just been kind of taking it piece by piece and doing the best we can to raise that money," he said. "It's coming from a lot of different sources, public and private, individuals, businesses, foundations. We think that by early next year, we'll have the resources needed to be able to move forward and start construction."

The plan is to break ground by spring or early summer of 2023 and complete construction in the summer of 2024.

The commerce department awards community development block grants to projects based on criteria related to community planning, overall need, technical design, community efforts, citizen participation and benefit to low and moderate income persons, among others.

"I wouldn't say we're celebrating yet, but it's getting close to becoming a reality," Day said. "The community has just been really supportive and we know will continue to be supportive as we move forward with this, so we're feeling pretty good."