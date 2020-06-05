Helena Food Share reopens East Helena Pantry

Helena Food Share has reopened its East Helena Pantry with curbside service.
Anyone seeking grab-and-go food support from the pantry in Helena or East Helena is asked to bring a form of ID and provide the number of people in their household.
Here are the locations and hours of operation at each site:
Helena Pantry
1616 Lewis Street
- Monday: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wednesday: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Friday: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
East Helena Pantry
50 Prickly Pear
- Monday: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
