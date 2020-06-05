Helena Food Share reopens East Helena Pantry
Helena Food Share
Thom Bridge

Helena Food Share has reopened its East Helena Pantry with curbside service. 

Anyone seeking grab-and-go food support from the pantry in Helena or East Helena is asked to bring a form of ID and provide the number of people in their household. 

Here are the locations and hours of operation at each site: 

Helena Pantry

1616 Lewis Street

  • Monday: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

East Helena Pantry

50 Prickly Pear

  • Monday: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
