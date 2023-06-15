Helena Food Share was awarded a matching grant from the Otto Bremer Trust for their campaign to build a new Community Food Resource Center last month, according to a Thursday press release from Helena Food Share.

The grant will match all building campaign donations up to $250,000.

“The Otto Bremer Trust supported Helena Food Share food programs last year and this year with $40,000 each year,” said Helena Food Share Executive Director Bruce Day. “This matching grant for the building campaign is in addition to that support and we are honored and grateful for their commitment to improving life for Montana citizens.”

Day added, “When the matching grant is fully funded by OBT and those who donate during the match period, Helena Food Share will realize a total of $500,000 to support the new building. Our goal is to reach the full match by the time we break ground for the new building later this summer. We are currently at 85% of our $10.3 million goal and we hope the community will be excited about this match opportunity to double a gift and help us reach 90% of our campaign goal this summer.”

Founded in 1987, Helena Food Share provides emergency food to people who face hunger.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Created in 1944, the trust says it is "committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin."