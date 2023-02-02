Helena Food Share unveiled plans and released more information Thursday about its new $10.3 million Helena Community Food Resource Center during a celebration at the Vanilla Bean Bakery & Café.

The event attended by nearly 80 people was both a public announcement of the project, an acknowledgment of early fundraising success, and a call to the community to add to efforts to support the nonprofit that distributes more than 6,000 pounds of food daily and provides emergency food for over 1,500 local families each month.

Helena Food Share has already secured $7.5 million in support of the project, officials said.

Officials with the nonprofit said Thursday they have received 22 donations ranging from $25,000-$100,000; nine donations of $100,000 and one for $1 million from an anonymous donor.

Helena Food Share is adding $1.1 million from reserves and proceeds from the sale of its current properties. The project also received $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funding through Lewis and Clark County, $750,000 through a Community Development Block Grant sponsored by the city of Helena, and $1.4 million in new market tax credits.

Officials said they must raise another $2.8 million, and plan to do it within a year. They note that more than 85 local foundations, businesses, and individual community members have given funding for 73% of the project’s total cost.

“This is one of the most important projects for the Helena community,” Bruce Day, Helena Food Share executive director, said. “With it, I know we can meet the hunger needs of our community, now and into the future.”

He said while the need has risen, their facilities have not risen to meet that need.

Founded in 1987, Helena Food Share provides over 80,000 food assistance services to their neighbors in need each year, including groceries for 1,500 families each month. It also provides weekend nutrition for 1,200 school children each week through the Kid Pack program and 450 emergency food packs each month to other area nonprofits and organizations.

Since 2001, demand for Helena Food Share’s programs has grown 2,600%, food share officials said.

Day said only seven people at a time can shop at the pantry. And that sometimes they do not have space to store some of the donated food.

Also on Thursday, Food Share officials said Mosaic Architecture will design the center and Dick Anderson Construction will be the contractor. Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed in 2024.

The new nearly 20,000-square-foot community food resource center in the 1200 block of Boulder Avenue on the former Caird Engineering property allows Helena Food Share to co-locate all its programs and operations under one roof. Work is now spread over three separate buildings: food is donated and processed at one spot, then transported to another for distribution.

Officials said this creates inefficiencies and unnecessary costs, food share officials said. It also limits the amount of food that can be accepted, processed, and distributed. That ultimately limits the number of people Helena Food Share can serve on any given day.

The new Community Food Resource Center will accommodate three times more shoppers at a time in a market-like atmosphere that offers three times more food storage and distribution space, dedicated space to prep and package food for distribution, and community spaces for a garden, food demonstrations, and classes. These spaces, plus a commercial kitchen, will enable Helena Food Share to collect, prepare, and distribute more food to more people in need.

Day said planning has been a years-long process.

“Finally, the perfect spot became available. And in 2022, Helena Food Share purchased a portion of the site known locally as the former Caird Engineering property,” he said.

Tim Joyce, development director for Helena Food Share, told the community they could help through pledges or making a legacy gift.

“Let’s make this final push and get over the finish line,” he said, adding some people have donated $1.

“Every little bit counts,” Joyce said, adding later that “with all of your help, this will certainly happen.”

Steve Fawcett, board chair, asked people to ask everyone they know to join in the support for the project. He quoted an early donor, who said “You simply cannot have a fine community if people are going hungry.”

Board member Rene Martello said she was impressed by the turnout.

“This is very impressive,” she said. ”It’s nice to see everyone out here for support. It’s (the center) has been a long time coming.”

For more information or to support Helena Food Share, visit https://helenafoodshare.org or call 406-443-3663.