Helena Food Share discusses plans for new building on former Caird site

The head of Helena Food Share shared some preliminary drawings of their new facility with members of a grassroots citizens group, telling members that the current facilities cannot meet the needs of the community.

Bruce Day, executive director of the Food Share which serves as a community support organization that helps fight hunger in the Helena area, discussed the new 20,000-square-foot facility on Thursday with members of Hometown Helena. The goal is to begin construction in the spring at the location of the former Caird Engineering Works site at 1225 Boulder Ave. and move about a half-mile west from their current 1616 Lewis St. location, where they have been since 2000, by early fall 2024.

“This is an important project for us, it addresses needs long overdue,” he said, noting they now operate out of three separate buildings and will be able to work from one location.

Day said they have raised nearly $6 million toward an $8 million goal, adding they have secured commitments from a variety of sources.

The new location puts the Food Share in a more visible area that has easier access from main street arteries, Day said, adding the current site is off the beaten path.

Day said they purchased 1.3 acres of the 2.7-acre property from Queen City Crossing, which bought the land in 2014. It includes frontage on Lyndale and Boulder avenues and does not border Montana Avenue. Day said in a telephone interview on Monday that Helena Food Share reached out to the owner, developer Alan Nicholson, to see if he had any interest in selling a portion to them. He said he could not release the purchase price at this time.

“It’s a prime location,” Day said, adding Helena Food Share was excited to be there because it’s in the city proper, has a location that will be easy to find and is along a major transportation route.

He said it’s “in an area of town where we already are working,“ adding there is not a lot of open property within the core of the city.

Day said during his presentation to Hometown Helena that hunger is not invisible in the community.

“At Helena Food Share we see it every day. About an hour before we open our doors we begin to see people form a line – about 100 plus, every day, come to Helena Food Share needing food assistance,” he said.

Day said there was a 37% increase in the number of people coming to Helena Food Share in October compared to the same month a year ago, adding they serve nearly 1,500 households a month.

He said there is hunger in nearly every neighborhood in this entire valley. He talked about nutrition, food and school programs.

Day said in 2000, Helena Food Share provided 3,200 food-assisted services with pre-packed food boxes and in 2020, they provided 89,000 or a 2,600% increase and the number of households served in that same time period has grown by 250%.

He noted they are doing 26 times the work from the same size facility.

“The situation we have come to as an organization really is this: Our facilities are inadequate to continue to meet the need in our community,” Day said, adding they are creating a facility bigger in size and better prepared to meet the need.

The new location will have larger shopping space to allow more people to get groceries in a more comfortable and safe atmosphere and provide access to a broader selection of food, Day said. There will be a lobby and private intake area to eliminate outdoor waiting lines and a lack of privacy. The current facility's confines allow only seven people at a time to pick up food for their family.

There will be a larger truck dock and warehouse area, allowing to be more fuel efficient in receiving and distribution. The center of the building will have an area that will be dedicated to receiving, packaging and processing donated food.

There will also be a commercial production kitchen to process and repurposed donated food. It will give the ability to preserve donated fresh fruit and produce from local farms, gardeners and other sources. There will also be a community room with integrated teaching kitchen.

It will allow Food Share to bring all services and work spaces into one location and help it perform more efficiently, Day said.