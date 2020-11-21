Helena Food Share delivering holiday meals to 2,500 families

In the face of unprecedented challenges, Helena Food Share expects to deliver about 2,900 holiday meals to families in need this season.
The community food bank's annual Turkey Challenge, which wrapped up Friday, saw monetary and in-kind donations that exceeded the organization's expectations. Helena Food Share spokeswoman Patty White said the organization now has enough food to provide more than 1,000 families with a turkey dinner and most of the fixings for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"It was a really great day yesterday," White said about Friday's virtual turkey challenge. "People from all over the community contributed."
The food bank's annual in-person drive, typically held at Lewis and Clark Library, was re-imagined as a virtual donation event to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in a community that recently saw its 10th virus-related death.
The food giveaway, which kicked off Saturday and continues through Monday evening, had to be scaled back significantly as well.
What the food bank normally accomplishes with about 100 volunteers, it is doing this year with 10, according to White.
The comparatively small crew was not the result of apathetic neighbors. White said the nonprofit was forced to turn away volunteers because of the pandemic and figure out how to distribute more turkey dinners with a tenth of the volunteer power.
Helena Food Share did receive some help from a handful of AmeriCorps members and a new scheduling system to help better space out the flow of meal recipients.
White said the event was never in doubt.
"Every year the community has stepped up," she said. "There was not a doubt in my mind Helena would step up again."
She also said the nonprofit is disappointed in the scaling back of volunteer opportunities and events because many in the area look forward to participating in them.
"We know it means a lot to the people in this community," she said. "Hopefully next year we'll get back to involving the community more."
The food giveaway continues Sunday at St. Mary's Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave., from noon to 3 p.m. and Monday at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St., from noon to 6 p.m.
White said she is expecting about 300 families on Sunday and more than 400 families during Monday's giveaway.
Those in need of Helena Food Share's assistance with this year's holiday meals are asked to sign up on the organization's website, helenafoodshare.org, though it is not required.
"Food insecurity is one of the most stressful things a person can go through," White said. "To be able to do something special for the holidays hopefully helps to relieve some of that stress."
