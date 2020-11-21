Helena Food Share delivering holiday meals to 2,500 families

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Helena Food Share did receive some help from a handful of AmeriCorps members and a new scheduling system to help better space out the flow of meal recipients.

White said the event was never in doubt.

"Every year the community has stepped up," she said. "There was not a doubt in my mind Helena would step up again."

She also said the nonprofit is disappointed in the scaling back of volunteer opportunities and events because many in the area look forward to participating in them.

"We know it means a lot to the people in this community," she said. "Hopefully next year we'll get back to involving the community more."

The food giveaway continues Sunday at St. Mary's Catholic Community, 1700 Missoula Ave., from noon to 3 p.m. and Monday at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St., from noon to 6 p.m.

White said she is expecting about 300 families on Sunday and more than 400 families during Monday's giveaway.

Those in need of Helena Food Share's assistance with this year's holiday meals are asked to sign up on the organization's website, helenafoodshare.org, though it is not required.

"Food insecurity is one of the most stressful things a person can go through," White said. "To be able to do something special for the holidays hopefully helps to relieve some of that stress."

