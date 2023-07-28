Ground was broken Thursday for a new $10.3 million Helena Food Share facility that supporters said was a long time in coming and provide a more convenient and efficient location to help the needy.

Nearly 120 people gathered about 8:30 a.m. at 1280 Boulder Ave., just off Montana Avenue, to celebrate the building of the 20,000-square-foot facility on 1.3 acres.

“This moment really is a milestone in a process that has been in planning for many years now, I won’t say how many …” said Bruce Day, the executive director of the nonprofit that provides food to the needy in the Helena area..

He said the current facility about a half-mile away at 1610 Lewis St. could no longer meet the needs of the community.

“We made the commitment to build a new food bank, a community food resource center,” he said.

“It’s just a fact, the current facility no longer has the capacity,” Day added.

Helena Food Share now operates at three locations and in total has about 7,500-square-feet of space, an official with the nonprofit said. That includes the 3,600-square foot building on Lewis St.

He said nearly $9 million has been raised for the $10.3 million project and urged those present to help with a current $250,000 fundraising goal for a matching grant from the Otto Bremer Trust Fund.

The project has received $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant funding through Lewis and Clark County, $750,000 through a Community Development Block Grant sponsored by the city of Helena, and $1.4 million in new market tax credits.

The new facility on the former Caird Engineering property allows Helena Food Share to place its programs and operations under one roof. Work is now spread over three separate buildings: food is donated and processed at one spot, then transported to another for distribution.

It will also accommodate three times more shoppers at a time in a market-like atmosphere that offers three times more food storage and distribution space, dedicated space to prep and package food for distribution, and community spaces for a garden, food demonstrations, and classes, Food Share officials have said. These spaces, plus a commercial kitchen, will enable Helena Food Share to collect, prepare, and distribute more food to more people in need.

Founded in 1987, Helena Food Share provides over 80,000 food assistance services to people in need each year, including groceries for 1,500 families each month. It also provides weekend nutrition for 1,200 school children each week through the Kid Pack program and 450 emergency food packs each month to other area nonprofits and organizations.

Mosaic Architecture is the designer and Dick Anderson Construction is the contractor. Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed in fall 2024.

Emily McVey, executive director of United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, was among those in attendance Thursday morning.

“It’s so great,” she said, adding she was glad to see progress being made to help the needy.

She said United Way has a pantry on its front page and sees 10-12 people stoppying by daily for food.

McVey said she was happy to see Helena Food Share move toward a bigger facility that would offer more services and storage.

“In the bigger picture this allows for more use of rescuing food from restaurants,” she said.

Day said the groundbreaking ceremony was fantastic.

“There is so much community support,” he said.

For more information or to support Helena Food Share, visit https://helenafoodshare.org or call 406-443-3663.