Helena firefighters snuff out attic fire
fire1.jpg

A firefighter works an attic fire Thursday at Oakes Street in Helena.

 Phil Drake, Independent Record

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Thursday afternoon that sent smoke snaking from the roof of a home in a Helena neighborhood.

chambers.jpg

Helena Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers.

Firefighters received the call at 12:08 p.m., reporting smoke coming from the unoccupied structure at Ninth Avenue and Oakes Street. An off-duty firefighter passing by confirmed the smoke, Helena Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Chambers said.

He said the fire had started on the exterior of the home and worked its way inside to the attic space. The cause had yet to be determined early Thursday afternoon.

“We’re certain of the origin,” Chambers said. “That usually leads to the cause.”

Chambers said the fire was knocked down quickly and no injuries were reported. A damage estimate was not immediately available. He said 30 firefighters were at the scene, as part of a mutual aid agreement.

No one was at home at the time of the blaze. There were several pets inside the home, and all were believed to have survived.

fire2.jpg

Fire officials said the fire Thursday started on the outside of the home and worked its way in. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Shawnee West stood outside the home as firefighters scrambled about. She said it was where her parents live, but declined to give their names before asking them.

She said she does not live at the single-story house, “but I come here every day.” She had just shuttled her brother-in-law to work and said she saw smoke coming out of the home.

Also responding to the fire were fire crews from the Montana City, Montana Veterans Affairs, East Valley and West Valley fire departments, Chambers said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

