Helena firefighters snuff out attic fire

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Thursday afternoon that sent smoke snaking from the roof of a home in a Helena neighborhood.

Firefighters received the call at 12:08 p.m., reporting smoke coming from the unoccupied structure at Ninth Avenue and Oakes Street. An off-duty firefighter passing by confirmed the smoke, Helena Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Chambers said.

He said the fire had started on the exterior of the home and worked its way inside to the attic space. The cause had yet to be determined early Thursday afternoon.

“We’re certain of the origin,” Chambers said. “That usually leads to the cause.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chambers said the fire was knocked down quickly and no injuries were reported. A damage estimate was not immediately available. He said 30 firefighters were at the scene, as part of a mutual aid agreement.

No one was at home at the time of the blaze. There were several pets inside the home, and all were believed to have survived.

Shawnee West stood outside the home as firefighters scrambled about. She said it was where her parents live, but declined to give their names before asking them.